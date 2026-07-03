Latest Stories
Tennessee Man Wins $835K Settlement After Being Jailed for Posting Memes About Charlie Kirk’s Death
A retired police officer spent 37 days in jail before felony charges tied to Facebook memes about the slain conservative activist were dropped.
Pete Davidson Jokes About Past Kanye West Beef at Kevin Hart Roast
The 'SNL' alum made the joke while taking digs at fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.
Erika Kirk Appears to Call Out Druski for Wearing 'Whiteface' to Parody Her
The Turning Point CEO went after her detractors on 'The Charlie Kirk Show.'
Donald Trump Appears to Suggest Erika Kirk Should Sue Druski Over ‘Conservative Woman’ Skit
Trump seemingly weighed in on the viral skit, appearing to back Erika Kirk who was the butt of Druski’s “Conservative Woman” character.
Charlie Kirk Shooting: Bullet Does Not Match Rifle Found Near Murder Scene, Defense Says
Tyler Robinson's defense team claimed that the rifle tied to the suspect does not match the bullet that killed Kirk.
No, Druski Did Not Reveal He Has a White Grandfather After 'Conservative Women in America' Skit
Another day, another fake claim in need of debunking.
Druski Drops Ruthless Skit Parodying White 'Conservative Woman'
X's AI bot Grok appeared to identify Druski in whiteface and a blonde wig as Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
Jeff Webb, Charlie Kirk Mentor, Dies at 76 in Pickleball Accident
Webb's family decided to take him off life support, two weeks after suffering a severe head injury from a fall.
Footage Shows Trump Watching Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Instead of Kid Rock
Turning Point USA hosted the alternative "All-American" halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock.
Kid Rock Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk in Turning Point USA Halftime Show
The performance aired opposite Bad Bunny’s official halftime show and drew attention for its religious remarks and political symbolism.
From Big Balls To Big Don: How Nicki Minaj Went MAGA
Once a critic of Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj now praises MAGA onstage alongside Erika Kirk. This is a timeline of how that shift happened.
Nicki Minaj Confirms Appearance at Trump Accounts Summit
The appearance will follow Minaj being a guest speaker at a Turning Point USA event in December.
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Mispronouncing Omega Psi Phi: 'Totally My Fault'
The sports personality called the mispronunciation "inexcusable" in a tweet.
Stephen A. Smith Mistakenly Says 'Charlie Kirk' Instead of Christian Kirk
The sports personality quickly apologized for the flub on ESPN talk show 'First Take.'
No, Nicki Minaj Did Not Deactivate Her Instagram Account After Turning Point USA Event
Several reputable sources reported that Minaj deactivated her account due to backlash.
D.L. Hughley Says Nicki Minaj is 'Virtually Everything' Charlie Kirk Was 'Against'
Hughley addressed Minaj's recent appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.
Lizzo Addresses Nicki Minaj Joining MAGA, Predicts More Celebrities Will Join Her
Minaj made a surprise appearance at Sundays' Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.
Joe Budden Says He’s Done With Nicki Minaj After She Joined Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA Event
Joe Budden said Minaj’s decision to appear onstage at the conservative event was his breaking point.