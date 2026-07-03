Charlie Kirk

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A black and white photo of Charlie Kirk in a suit and tie, with text partially visible on the right side.
Life

Tennessee Man Wins $835K Settlement After Being Jailed for Posting Memes About Charlie Kirk’s Death

A retired police officer spent 37 days in jail before felony charges tied to Facebook memes about the slain conservative activist were dropped.

Alex Ocho59 days ago
Pete Davidson giving thumbs up, wearing a suit and tie; Kanye West in sunglasses and black shirt, looking sideways.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Jokes About Past Kanye West Beef at Kevin Hart Roast

The 'SNL' alum made the joke while taking digs at fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Trace William Cowen68 days ago
Erika Kirk calls out Druski for parodying her in "whiteface."
Pop Culture

Erika Kirk Appears to Call Out Druski for Wearing 'Whiteface' to Parody Her

The Turning Point CEO went after her detractors on 'The Charlie Kirk Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Trump and Druski
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Appears to Suggest Erika Kirk Should Sue Druski Over ‘Conservative Woman’ Skit

Trump seemingly weighed in on the viral skit, appearing to back Erika Kirk who was the butt of Druski’s “Conservative Woman” character.

Andrew White108 days ago
Two men in formal attire are shown side by side; accused murderer Tyler Robinson in a shirt and tie, and the late Charlie Kirk in a suit and tie, speaking.
Life

Charlie Kirk Shooting: Bullet Does Not Match Rifle Found Near Murder Scene, Defense Says

Tyler Robinson's defense team claimed that the rifle tied to the suspect does not match the bullet that killed Kirk.

Joe Price109 days ago
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A young Druski in a red plaid shirt and Braves cap sits next to an older man in a patterned sweater, both smiling indoors.
Pop Culture

No, Druski Did Not Reveal He Has a White Grandfather After 'Conservative Women in America' Skit

Another day, another fake claim in need of debunking.

Trace William Cowen113 days ago
Comedian Druski in a silver jacket sits on a gold throne, smiling. Druski in whiteface, with blonde hair, wipes tears, wearing rings and makeup.
Pop Culture

Druski Drops Ruthless Skit Parodying White 'Conservative Woman'

X's AI bot Grok appeared to identify Druski in whiteface and a blonde wig as Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Joe Price114 days ago
Jeff Webb, President and CEO Varsity Brands poses during the arrivals for the opening night performance of "Bring It On: The Musical."
Life

Jeff Webb, Charlie Kirk Mentor, Dies at 76 in Pickleball Accident

Webb's family decided to take him off life support, two weeks after suffering a severe head injury from a fall.

Jose Martinez117 days ago
Donald Trump in a blue suit and tie, standing indoors with arched windows in the background, looking upwards.
Sports

Footage Shows Trump Watching Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Instead of Kid Rock

Turning Point USA hosted the alternative "All-American" halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock.

tara mahadevan159 days ago
Kid Rock in a star-spangled shirt and hat, sunglasses; Charlie Kirk speaking at a podium, wearing a suit and tie.
Music

Kid Rock Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk in Turning Point USA Halftime Show

The performance aired opposite Bad Bunny’s official halftime show and drew attention for its religious remarks and political symbolism.

Mark Elibert160 days ago
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Nicki Minaj in a white fur coat and Donald Trump in a suit pose together in front of a blue backdrop with "TrumpAccounts.gov." Nicki Minaj has started to support more and more MAGA initiatives over the years.
Music

From Big Balls To Big Don: How Nicki Minaj Went MAGA

Once a critic of Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj now praises MAGA onstage alongside Erika Kirk. This is a timeline of how that shift happened.

Complex Staff171 days ago
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 21: Surprise guest Nicki Minaj is interviewed by Erika Kirk on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One, traveling from Shannon, Ireland en route Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 22, 2026. Trump is returning from Davos, Switzerland after attending the World Economic Forum.
Music

Nicki Minaj Confirms Appearance at Trump Accounts Summit

The appearance will follow Minaj being a guest speaker at a Turning Point USA event in December.

Complex175 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Stephen A. Smith broadcasts from SiriusXM's LA Studios on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Mispronouncing Omega Psi Phi: 'Totally My Fault'

The sports personality called the mispronunciation "inexcusable" in a tweet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams182 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Stephen A. Smith broadcasts from SiriusXM's LA Studios on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 07: Christian Kirk #13 of the Houston Texans exits the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 7, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Founder and President of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Believers Summit at the Palm Beach County Civic Center on July 26, 2024.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Mistakenly Says 'Charlie Kirk' Instead of Christian Kirk

The sports personality quickly apologized for the flub on ESPN talk show 'First Take.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams186 days ago
Nicki Minaj, wearing a black fur coat and long wavy hair, stands among a group of people outside a building.
Music

No, Nicki Minaj Did Not Deactivate Her Instagram Account After Turning Point USA Event

Several reputable sources reported that Minaj deactivated her account due to backlash.

tara mahadevan201 days ago
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D.L. Hughley and Nicki Minaj
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Says Nicki Minaj is 'Virtually Everything' Charlie Kirk Was 'Against'

Hughley addressed Minaj's recent appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

tara mahadevan204 days ago
Lizzo and Nicki Minaj
Music

Lizzo Addresses Nicki Minaj Joining MAGA, Predicts More Celebrities Will Join Her

Minaj made a surprise appearance at Sundays' Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

tara mahadevan205 days ago
Joe Budden in a tuxedo on the left; Nicki Minaj in a striped dress with floral accents on the right.
Music

Joe Budden Says He’s Done With Nicki Minaj After She Joined Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA Event

Joe Budden said Minaj’s decision to appear onstage at the conservative event was his breaking point.

Mark Elibert206 days ago

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