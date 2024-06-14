Don Toliver Enlists Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and More for New 'Hardstone Psycho' Album

Just over a year after opening the doors to the world he created for Love Sick, Don Toliver is inviting fans into a new universe with Hardstone Psycho, his fourth studio album.
The album, divided into four parts, opens with the back-to-back featureless cuts "Kryptonite" and "Tore Up" before Kodak Black entered on the third song, "Brother Stone." Part A closes out with the Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain-featuring "Attitude," which recently got a narrative-extending video boasting a cameo from Travis Scott, who pops up for two tracks on the new album. Across the remaining three chapters of his 16-track latest, Toliver has also enlisted Teezo Touchdown, Future, and Metro Boomin.
Interestingly, Future and Metro’s track is quite Prince-esquely titled "Purple Rain." Longtime listeners will note that the duo behind two of this year’s Billboard 200 chart-toppers, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, previously linked up for the similarly titled "Purple Reign," itself the title track to a Future tape, back in 2016.
Hardstone Psycho is available now wherever you listen to music. The album serves as the inspiration for the recently launched Hardstone game in Fortnite. In a statement on the rollout of the game, which is free to play, Toliver pointed to his own years-long status as a Fortnite enthusiast as adding to the power of this personally triumphant moment.
'"This is a next-level creative moment in my career and it's crazy that my fans will actually get to experience Psycho Valley and music from my new album this way," Toliver said last week.
Friday night, fans can expect to see Toliver as part of the Cactus Jack lineup for the 2024 edition of Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival. Toliver also has upcoming dates set for Milan, London, and more.