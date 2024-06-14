Don Toliver Enlists Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and More for New 'Hardstone Psycho' Album

Hardstone Psycho is available now wherever you listen to music. The album serves as the inspiration for the recently launched Hardstone game in Fortnite. In a statement on the rollout of the game, which is free to play, Toliver pointed to his own years-long status as a Fortnite enthusiast as adding to the power of this personally triumphant moment.

'"This is a next-level creative moment in my career and it's crazy that my fans will actually get to experience Psycho Valley and music from my new album this way," Toliver said last week.

Friday night, fans can expect to see Toliver as part of the Cactus Jack lineup for the 2024 edition of Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival. Toliver also has upcoming dates set for Milan, London, and more.