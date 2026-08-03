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Jacob Batalon Ties the Knot With Interior Designer Veronica Leahov

The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' star announced his engagement to Leahov Batalon last March.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Veronica Leahov and Jacob Batalon attend the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY at the Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya aren’t the only Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars to have gooten hitched this year.

As reported by People, Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on last Tuesday (July 27) with gold bands on his left-hand ring finger. Days later, it was confirmed that Batalon had married interior designer Veronica Leahov, whom the actor began dating in 2019.

During an interview with Heart for the Brand New Day junket, Batalon referred to Leahov as his “wife.”

Leahov, the New York-based founder of interior design brand VEROH, also quietly confirmed her new relationship status by updating her professional website to read "Veronica Leahov Batalon."

The couple had announced their engagement , with proposal photos taken at a nighttime setting in New York City. "The beginning of the rest of our lives together,” Batalon captioned the post.

Leahov would also dedicate an Instagram carousel to the proposal, writing, “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion.”

Their union arrives about six weeks after Holland confirmed his marriage to Zendaya in June. Batalon joked to People that the couple, who began dating around 2016 after first co-starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming together, “copied” him.

The year before, Batalon would tell Metro Entertainment that he wasn’t aware that Holland and Zendaya planned to get married. "No, we did not know about each other's plans like that," Batalon told the outlet. "But I will say I thought about it first."

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