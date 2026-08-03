Jacob Batalon Ties the Knot With Interior Designer Veronica Leahov

Tom Holland and Zendaya aren’t the only Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars to have gooten hitched this year. As reported by People, Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on last Tuesday (July 27) with gold bands on his left-hand ring finger. Days later, it was confirmed that Batalon had married interior designer Veronica Leahov, whom the actor began dating in 2019. During an interview with Heart for the Brand New Day junket, Batalon referred to Leahov as his “wife.”

Leahov, the New York-based founder of interior design brand VEROH, also quietly confirmed her new relationship status by updating her professional website to read "Veronica Leahov Batalon." The couple had announced their engagement , with proposal photos taken at a nighttime setting in New York City. "The beginning of the rest of our lives together,” Batalon captioned the post. Leahov would also dedicate an Instagram carousel to the proposal, writing, “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion.”