Jordyn Woods Defends Jaden Smith's Wedding Role: 'He's Never Missed an Important Moment'

Jordyn Woods has a message for anyone questioning why Jaden Smith played such a prominent role in her wedding festivities. Over the weekend, Woods shared a TikTok responding to online chatter surrounding Smith's presence at several events leading up to her wedding to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Aug. 29 video featured a collection of photos documenting Woods and Smith's friendship from childhood through adulthood. It opened by highlighting a question Woods had seen from critics online: "Why is Jaden with all of the girls? And at the bridal shower? And helping Karl with his shoes?" Woods offered a simple explanation. "Because he's never missed an important moment in my life," she wrote over the video.

In the caption, Woods called Smith "the epitome of a day ONE" while reflecting on just how long they've been in each other's lives. "So grateful to have the epitome of a day ONE. From diapers to marriage," she wrote. "I can't wait for his wedding one day but until then 🤣!!!"

Woods and Smith's friendship dates back to when they were toddlers. Their families became close through Woods' late father, John Woods, who worked as a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Woods also pointed to Smith supporting her through some of the biggest moments of her life, including the death of her father. "He's never missed a birthday, showing up at my dads funeral and making us all laugh, to now getting married," she wrote. "I'm so lucky I've never had to know a life without our friendship." Smith was also reportedly the first person Woods called after Towns proposed to her on Christmas Day 2025. Some of the online conversation stemmed from Smith's involvement in Woods and Towns' Aug. 15 wedding festivities. Although he wasn't officially part of the bridal party, Smith attended the bridal shower and posed for photos alongside Woods' bridesmaids.