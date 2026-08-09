Tallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make

Artisans in the Balenciaga atelier spent roughly 60 hours hand-beading individual organza petals onto the dress, applying each one by hand. In total, the dress required 712 hours of work, including 405 hours of construction and alterations, with the veil alone accounting for nine additional hours. The piece is one of the first bridal gowns Piccioli has designed since taking the Balenciaga creative director role. The neckline's shape was drawn from a black Balenciaga sheath Demi Moore wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. "When I first tried on the original iteration of my wedding dress, it was flat across the neckline, and I just thought, wouldn't it be so beautiful to have no necklace and nothing up here, but just the shape," Tallulah told Vogue. She also shared what the finished gown meant to her.

"The best part of the dress is the magnitude," she said. "It's the thing that's getting me to my new husband. I've worked very hard to be comfortable in my own skin, to be in something that there's a strength in is profound for me. This is definitely a very special peak celebration moment of beauty." Tallulah developed the creative vision alongside Moore's longtime stylist, Brad Goreski. "One of the big, important things for Tallulah was that it was whimsical and ethereal," Goreski told Vogue. "The couture team and Pierpaolo sent the most exquisite selection of sketches to choose from. We were blown away. It was insane." Tallulah and her husband’s journey to the altar began when he proposed on Dec. 23, 2024, by filling a room with candles and rose petals.