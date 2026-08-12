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Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez in Intimate Portugal Ceremony

Inside the low-key Cascais ceremony where Ronaldo, Georgina, and their five kids quietly turned a decade-long love story into a family wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez quietly married in a small civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, with only their five children present, marking one year since their engagement announcement.
  • The wedding caps a relationship that began in 2017 when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid, during which Rodriguez became a star in her own right with Netflix’s I Am Georgina and regular appearances at major fashion events.
  • Ronaldo has said he didn’t initially expect to fall so deeply in love, while Rodriguez has joked that her massive engagement ring was the least he could offer after years of waiting, and the couple now publicly push back on body-shaming, stressing to their daughters that worth isn’t defined by appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a married man. The soccer superstar tied the knot with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11—exactly one year to the day after the couple announced their engagement.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodriguez, 32, kept the ceremony remarkably low-key for one of the most famous couples on the planet. According to a press release obtained by People, the wedding was a "private and intimate moment" attended by their five children. Ronaldo didn't need a lengthy announcement afterward. He simply posted a photo of the newlyweds' hands showing off their wedding bands and captioned it: "C❤️G."

The marriage puts an official stamp on a romance nearly a decade in the making. Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2017 while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid and he was dominating La Liga with Real Madrid.

They made their red-carpet debut at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich that January and went Instagram official months later. Rodriguez eventually emerged as a celebrity in her own right, landing her Netflix reality series I Am Georgina and becoming a regular at major fashion events including the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.

Even Ronaldo has admitted he didn't see any of this coming. Speaking on I Am Georgina, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner acknowledged that he initially had no idea their relationship would go the distance.

"I didn't think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong, that I would fall in love with her," he said. "I didn't expect it, honestly." Eventually, there was no question: "After a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life."

It took Ronaldo until August 2025 to put a ring on it—and Rodriguez hasn't let him forget the wait. After he proposed with a massive oval-shaped diamond, she announced the engagement on Instagram with, "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," translated as, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

Rodriguez later joked that the enormous ring was "the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting." The proposal itself still stunned her. "I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day," she said.

The wedding also comes just days after Rodriguez made headlines for shutting down body-shaming over bikini photos taken aboard Ronaldo's yacht. After admitting that criticism of her weight had bothered her, Rodriguez shared Ronaldo's response: "You don't live off your image. You live off who you are."

She followed with a declaration of her own: "I love my curves."

Rodriguez said the experience reinforced a lesson she and Ronaldo want their daughters to carry with them—that their value isn't dictated by their appearance or the opinions of strangers.

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