Music

Dua Lipa Reveals the Wedding Advice That Made Her Big Day 'Magical'

The British pop star received two pieces of advice ahead of her wedding to actor Callum Turner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the "One Night Only" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on August 03, 2026 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa credits two simple pieces of advice for making her Sicilian wedding to Callum Turner a “magical” occasion.

In her first interview since the couple married, published in Vogue Italia's September 2026 issue, the British pop star recounted the wedding, which was attended by Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, Mark Ronson and more.

"The wedding day was magical. We received so much advice, but we decided to follow just two pieces of it: to experience the day as if we were guests ourselves and to constantly seek each other out in the crowd, never losing sight of one another," Lipa told the magazine. "That way, we really have so many memories together."

Being at the wedding as though they were guests helped The Turners feel less “stressed’ rather than seeking for the ceremony to be perfect. The couple also frequently checked in with each other throughout the event.

“The other was for Callum and me to keep checking in with each other so we didn't lose each other in the crowd. As a result, we spent loads of time together and created so many amazing memories."

Before the Sicilian wedding ceremony, Lipa and Turner formally tied the knot at a courthouse in London in late May. The couple dated for just over two years, and Turner proposed to the Grammy winner in December, which the vocalist confirmed in a holiday Instagram carousel.

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