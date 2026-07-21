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MrBeast Marries Thea Booysen on Richard Branson’s Private Island: ‘I Found MrsBeast’

The YouTube star and his new wife confirmed the news one week after their intimate 70-guest ceremony on Necker Island, with Thea already going by Thea Donaldson.

MrBeast and Thea Booysen
Victoria Sirakova / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

MrBeast is officially off the market, and the world found out exactly one week after he said "I do."

The 28-year-old YouTube star married Thea Booysen on July 14 at Necker Island, Richard Branson's 74-acre private resort in the British Virgin Islands. The couple confirmed the news on July 21, their one-week anniversary, with MrBeast posting a photo from the ceremony on Instagram alongside the caption: "I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️ and it was the best day of my life."

The ceremony was intimate by design. About 70 friends and family members gathered on the island for a week-long celebration that kicked off on July 14 and ran through Tuesday. A family friend who is an ordained minister officiated. Celebrity event planner Marcy Blum organized the festivities, with On the Move Entertainment supplying a live band for the reception.

Booysen wore a custom gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture and a bridal robe by Banke Kuku, with her look styled by Jeremy Noig. Donaldson wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The couple's first dance was to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile." Dinner featured sushi, Wagyu beef, and fish, and the wedding cake was a carrot cake — Thea's favorite.

Pre-ceremony days on the island included kitesurfing, snorkeling, and feeding the island's lemurs and flamingos. The after-party moved to the main house for card games and board games.

The bride described the week in glowing terms in a statement to PEOPLE. "This is cliché, but it was heaven. We were so happy, and there was so much love. We work a lot and don't get to be around all our friends and family, so to have everyone in one place was really special," she said

MrBeast, for his part, kept things grounded. "It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality,” he said. “Ever since we started dating, we've been doing it with the goal of marriage. The difference is now the world knows we're married, but we'll still come home to our house and dogs and cats, and then we're off to our next adventure!"

The couple's road to the altar began in 2022, when a mutual friend invited Booysen to dinner during a trip Donaldson made to South Africa. He proposed on Christmas Day 2024 at home, with both families present, opting for a private moment over any sort of public spectacle. "My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl," he said. "But I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate."

Booysen, who had already hinted at the upcoming nuptials by sharing photos from a bachelorette trip to Italy roughly a month prior, changed her Instagram name to Thea Donaldson following the marriage announcement. On July 11, Donaldson had previously teased the news on X with a characteristically low-key post: "No upload today, may or may not be getting married and a little occupied."

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