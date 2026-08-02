Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Got Married, And Their First Dance is Going Viral

Both have spoken about how grounding the relationship is, with Mitchell calling life with her “peace” and Jones joking that marriage is the biggest “contract” she’s ever signed while praising him as her biggest cheerleader.

The wedding caps a huge stretch for Mitchell, who just signed a reported $273 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Jones continues to juggle a fast-rising music and acting career.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are now officially married, with a viral clip showing their first dance to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” as friends and family looked on.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell have officially tied the knot, and fans are already obsessing over one of the biggest moments from the celebration. A video of the newlyweds sharing their first dance has taken off across social media, showing the couple swaying to Musiq Soulchild's "Love" as family and friends looked on. According to Clutch Points, the wedding marks a milestone for one of entertainment and sports' most high-profile couples, whose relationship has largely unfolded away from the spotlight.

The timing caps off a whirlwind summer for Mitchell. Just weeks after signing a reported $273 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers that keeps him under contract through 2031, the six-time NBA All-Star has now celebrated another life-changing commitment. Meanwhile, Jones continues to balance a fast-rising music career with touring, recording, and acting projects.

Neither has been shy about describing what the relationship means behind closed doors. Earlier this year, after a Cavaliers game that fell on International Women's Day, Mitchell explained why Jones has become the center of his life. "My fiancée... I mean, you guys have heard me rave about her, you know, nonstop," Mitchell said. "I'm such at peace in life with her around. I think that's first and foremost. Basketball and everything else is secondary... That's somebody that I'm forever grateful for. My goal is to be with her for the rest of my life."