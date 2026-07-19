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Spice Girls’ Mel C Gets Married in Dress Designed by Victoria Beckham

Beckham couldn't be there in person, but sent her best wishes.

Mel C and Victoria Beckham
(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)/ (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm got married Saturday at a lakeside estate in the English countryside, with her Spice Girls bandmates watching from the front row and a Victoria Beckham original on her back.

The ceremony took place at The Country House in Castle Carrock, Cumbria, a friend's property co-owned by West End actor Ben Forster, with whom Chisholm previously starred in Jesus Christ Superstar. She wed Australian model and filmmaker Chris Dingwall, who is Bondi-based and signed with agency IMG.

Chisholm walked the aisle in a full-length white backless gown designed and gifted by Victoria Beckham, carrying a wildflower bouquet. Beckham told Vogue: "I obviously offered to make her dream dress."

Three of the four remaining Spice Girls made the trip to Cumbria: Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, who arrived alongside husband Christian Horner. Victoria Beckham was absent, attending the 2026 World Cup in the US with David Beckham, though per Page Six, a source close to her said she was "wishing her all the best from afar." The custom gown was her way of being there. "It was a gift from Victoria; they are really close," the source added.

Chisholm's 17-year-old daughter Scarlett served as a bridesmaid. "Victoria was so excited about being able to do this for me," Chisholm told Vogue, "and having her and Scarlett there ... every step of the way has been very special."

The England celebration was actually the couple's second ceremony. A legal wedding in Australia, Dingwall's home country, came first, and that occasion came with its own Beckham moment.

When Chisholm's originally ordered dress arrived too late to be altered before her departure, Beckham lent her a slip dress straight from her own wardrobe. Beckham told Vogue: "She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married! When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn't quite fit, and she didn't have time to get it altered before leaving. I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her."

Mel C and Dingwall matched on the dating app Raya and went on their first date in November 2023, going public at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. Dingwall proposed in July 2025 during a candlelit evening in Mallorca. "It was beautiful, just the two of us," Chisholm told Vogue. "He couldn't believe I was surprised, but I was floored." Neither had publicly confirmed the engagement before the wedding weekend.

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