Spice Girls’ Mel C Gets Married in Dress Designed by Victoria Beckham

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm got married Saturday at a lakeside estate in the English countryside, with her Spice Girls bandmates watching from the front row and a Victoria Beckham original on her back.

The ceremony took place at The Country House in Castle Carrock, Cumbria, a friend's property co-owned by West End actor Ben Forster, with whom Chisholm previously starred in Jesus Christ Superstar. She wed Australian model and filmmaker Chris Dingwall, who is Bondi-based and signed with agency IMG.

Chisholm walked the aisle in a full-length white backless gown designed and gifted by Victoria Beckham, carrying a wildflower bouquet. Beckham told Vogue: "I obviously offered to make her dream dress."

Three of the four remaining Spice Girls made the trip to Cumbria: Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, who arrived alongside husband Christian Horner. Victoria Beckham was absent, attending the 2026 World Cup in the US with David Beckham, though per Page Six, a source close to her said she was "wishing her all the best from afar." The custom gown was her way of being there. "It was a gift from Victoria; they are really close," the source added.

Chisholm's 17-year-old daughter Scarlett served as a bridesmaid. "Victoria was so excited about being able to do this for me," Chisholm told Vogue, "and having her and Scarlett there ... every step of the way has been very special."