‘P-Valley’ Co-Stars Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley Say ‘I Do’ in Los Cabos

The wedding doubled as a celebration of Watts’ evolution from early Instagram influencer to beauty entrepreneur behind The Miracle Lash and The Miracle Tresses, fulfilling her years-old goal of building a multimillion-dollar brand and a family.

The couple kept the guest list small and non-Hollywood, with Watts emphasizing that they chose to be surrounded by the family and friends who had genuinely supported their five-year journey together.

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley, who met on the set of P-Valley in 2021 and share a son, got married in an intimate July 25 ceremony at Acre Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, after announcing their engagement in late 2024.

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley have officially said "I do." The entrepreneur and influencer married the P-Valley actor on July 25 during an intimate ceremony at Acre Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, capping off a five-year love story that began on the set of the hit Starz drama. Despite their celebrity status, Watts and Lepley deliberately skipped the Hollywood-style guest list. Instead, they surrounded themselves with the family and friends who had been part of their journey from the beginning. "We made a conscious decision to keep our guest list intimate. It wasn't about inviting famous people or making a statement; it was about surrounding ourselves with the people who have truly loved, supported, and been part of our journey," Watts told Essence. "Having our closest family and friends there made the entire celebration feel incredibly personal and full of love."

Long before she became one-half of one of entertainment's most recognizable couples, the Houston native built her own brand as a social media star and businesswoman. After amassing more than one million Instagram followers, she launched The Miracle Lash before expanding into The Miracle Tresses, becoming one of the pioneers of the now-thriving “influencer” movement. Years before meeting Lepley, Watts made it clear she wanted more than viral fame. In a 2016 interview with Galore, she explained why entrepreneurship became her focus. "Once it dawned on me that I had so many supporters, I figured why not find a way to monetize from my platform," she said. She later spent more than a year developing her hair extension business, traveling to India and testing countless suppliers before launching the brand. "I strongly believe in great quality," Watts said. "I spent thousands of dollars buying samples to make sure that I could provide the best of the best." She also offered straightforward advice for aspiring entrepreneurs: "It's not hard to start a business, but it takes a focused person to keep a business." The ceremony itself featured several deeply personal moments. Watts walked down the aisle with both of her parents, a memory she described as unforgettable. "Walking down the aisle was a feeling I'll never be able to fully put into words," she said. "Having both my mom and dad walk me down the aisle made it even more special."