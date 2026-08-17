Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Get Married in Star-Studded Malibu Wedding

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have officially tied the knot. The New York Knicks star and Woods got married Saturday during a black-tie ceremony in Malibu, California, surrounded by family, friends, and a guest list packed with celebrities. The outdoor wedding took place overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with white floral arrangements decorating the venue. Woods, 28, walked down the aisle in a strapless, floor-length white gown featuring a flowing chiffon train. She completed the look with a lace scarf around her neck. Towns opted for a classic black tuxedo and matching dress shoes.

Guests were asked to wear black for the celebration, creating a contrast with the couple's all-white floral backdrop. The celebrity turnout included Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, Teyana Taylor, Gayle King, Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Towns also had several of his Knicks teammates there to celebrate, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

The couple added some basketball flavor to the festivities, with guests leaving in customized “Married in 5” hoodies. Fanatics party favors and In-N-Out cups were also spotted as attendees departed the venue.

The wedding comes nearly six years after Woods and Towns took their longtime friendship in a romantic direction. The pair initially met through mutual friends before making their relationship Instagram official in September 2020. “I found you, then I found me,” Woods wrote at the time. Their relationship developed during an especially difficult period in both of their lives. Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to complications from COVID-19 in April 2020. Woods had previously lost her father, John Woods, in 2017. Towns has publicly credited Woods with supporting him through several challenging moments. In a 2021 tribute, he wrote, “My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” before detailing how she remained by his side through family deaths, a car accident, rehabilitation and his own battle with COVID-19. Woods has also become a regular courtside presence throughout Towns' NBA career. Their relationship went long distance while Towns played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Woods frequently traveling between California and Minnesota.