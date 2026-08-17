Jordyn Woods Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Her Custom Wedding Dress Fittings

Jordyn Woods has given fans the details of the three custom looks worn during her exclusive Malibu wedding to Karl-Anthony Towns. In a new Vogue video, the socialite and designer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final dress fitting at Danielle Frankel's Los Angeles studio. On Saturday (August 15), Woods and the Knicks star got married in a ceremony where Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan and more were in attendance.

Frankel designed a strapless silk wool ball gown for the ceremony, built with a draped bodice and full skirt finished with hand-cut chantilly and corded lace appliques in three distinct shades of ivory. The designer had been developing the lace separately for her own collection before incorporating it into the gown, placing the hand-embroidered appliques to trace the neckline drape and reappear at the waist. Joined by her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and younger sister Jodie, early in the video, Woods complimented Frankel for her “unique eye for detail.”

The reception look, a layered chantilly and elderflower lace strapless gown with asymmetric pick-up drape at the hip and a lace bolero, came together organically. "We tried on just the foundation and it felt very safe or simple," Frankel said. "I asked Jordyn to just lift one side so I could see what was going on under the dress. As she was holding it here, the gown draped so beautifully.”