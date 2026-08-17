Jordyn Woods Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Her Custom Wedding Dress Fittings

Jordyn Woods has given fans the details of the three custom looks worn during her exclusive Malibu wedding to Karl-Anthony Towns.
In a new Vogue video, the socialite and designer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final dress fitting at Danielle Frankel's Los Angeles studio. On Saturday (August 15), Woods and the Knicks star got married in a ceremony where Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan and more were in attendance.
Frankel designed a strapless silk wool ball gown for the ceremony, built with a draped bodice and full skirt finished with hand-cut chantilly and corded lace appliques in three distinct shades of ivory. The designer had been developing the lace separately for her own collection before incorporating it into the gown, placing the hand-embroidered appliques to trace the neckline drape and reappear at the waist. Joined by her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and younger sister Jodie, early in the video, Woods complimented Frankel for her “unique eye for detail.”
The reception look, a layered chantilly and elderflower lace strapless gown with asymmetric pick-up drape at the hip and a lace bolero, came together organically. "We tried on just the foundation and it felt very safe or simple," Frankel said. "I asked Jordyn to just lift one side so I could see what was going on under the dress. As she was holding it here, the gown draped so beautifully.”
Worn for the welcome party was a silk satin slip dress with an asymmetric scarf drape knotted at the strap, falling into a shawl train at the back.
Woods also explained that after Towns proposed on Christmas Eve 2025, she had to set an immediate wedding schedule for the following summer. "He said, I want to get married this summer. With his professional job, he only has summer to get married," Woods said. "Everyone told me, You can't get a dress done in six months. It's not possible."
Woods’ mother also wore a picture of her late husband, Jordyn’s father, who died in 2017, during the showroom visit. "When you lose a parent, that's one of those things you think about, your dad not being there to walk you down the aisle," she said. "My mom wears a photo of my dad on her neck. So, it's just all the emotions all at once."
The ceremony was held outdoors at a private Malibu home overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with guests in all-black attire. Afterparty guests were gifted with black hoodies reading "married in 5," a nod to Towns and the Knicks' Game 5 NBA Finals clincher over the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer.