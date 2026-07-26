Emma Roberts Marries Cody John in Custom Monique Lhuillier Gown

The outdoor ceremony took place on a wooden platform in 95-degree heat, lasting roughly 45 minutes. Roberts walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with her 5-year-old son, Rhodes.

The actress wed John on Saturday (July 25) at his family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. Roberts wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown that became the centerpiece of the celebration.

The gown, crafted in silk chiffon, consumed 25 yards of fabric dyed to a custom shade Lhuillier named "antique rose," which is a reference to Roberts' middle name.

"This gown took nine months to make, and I would say it took close to 1,000 hours to complete," Lhuillier told Vogue.

Roberts and John, 35 and 36, respectively, went public with their relationship in August 2022 and became engaged in July 2024. Roberts announced the engagement on Instagram with the caption: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."