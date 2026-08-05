Cristiano Ronaldo Defends Georgina Rodriguez After Cruel ‘Fat’ Comments

Rejecting the idea that happiness has a size, Rodriguez says she exercises for health and well-being, questions who decides the “right” body, and emphasizes that true success is living in peace with loved ones as wedding rumors with Ronaldo intensify.

She recalls telling Cristiano Ronaldo she was worried about being called “fat” because she works with her image, and shares his reply that she lives off who she is—a beautiful, successful mother and good person—not her appearance.

Georgina Rodriguez responds to body shaming over recent bikini photos by affirming, “I love my curves” and insisting her body deserves respect, love, and gratitude at every stage.

With wedding rumors swirling around Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, the model is making headlines for something far more personal. After vacation photos of her in a bikini sparked body-shaming comments online, Rodriguez fired back with an emotional message about self-worth, motherhood, and why she refuses to let strangers define her body. Rodriguez, 32, addressed the criticism in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a series of photos that included paparazzi shots from his yacht and a mirror selfie in a white bikini. Rather than sidestep the backlash, she confronted it directly, reminding followers that bodies naturally change over time.

"My body will change, as all women's bodies do. And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I'm still alive," she wrote before declaring, "I love my curves. I love the freedom to live in the body I choose... A body that deserves respect, love, and gratitude in all its versions." Rodriguez admitted that her appearance is part of her career. She revealed that the criticism prompted a candid conversation with Ronaldo after people began calling her "fat" following photos taken aboard his yacht. "I was talking about it with Cris and said: 'It worries me that people are calling me fat now, because I make a living from my image,'" she wrote. According to Rodriguez, Ronaldo didn't hesitate to put things into perspective. "'You don't live off your image. You live off who you are. A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a great body, a mother, a good person, successful, and who lives life with love. What more could you want?'" she quoted the soccer icon as saying. Rodriguez said his words reminded her "what truly matters" and reinforced the values they hope to pass on to their children—especially their daughters. "A person's worth can never depend on their physical appearance or the opinions of strangers," she wrote.