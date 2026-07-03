Capsule Collection

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Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Flirt in New Fashion Campaign
Style

Lori Harvey Heats Up Athleisure in New Capsule Campaign

From viral bikini posts to athleisure icon, Lori’s latest capsule drop proves why she runs the conversation in celebrity fashion right now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
Jung Kook in a denim jacket is sitting near a motorcycle, with a calm expression and earrings visible.
Style

Jung Kook Brings Biker Edge to Debut Collab With Calvin Klein

The global pop superstar is debuting a limited edition capsule collection that fuses motorcycle-inspired styling with classic silhouettes and streetwear staples.

Alex Ocho61 days ago
A collection of hats, hoodies, and t-shirts with "Complex" and "Central Park Hunting Club" designs, featuring camouflage and dark colors.
Style

Complex Central Park Hunting Club: How to Buy

The new collection flips outdoor Americana with pieces that blend streetwear with hunting gear motifs.

Complex Staff112 days ago
Promotional poster for "Vandythepink® Astroboy Pop-Up" event on March 14th, 11AM-7PM, at 433 N Fairfax LA, featuring Astroboy.
Style

ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Shop the collection on Complex starting March 23.

Complex Staff128 days ago
A collection of various clothing items, including hoodies, t-shirts, and pants, with diverse designs and colors arranged in rows.
Style

XXXTentacion’s REVENGE Birthday Capsule Collection: How To Buy

The streetwear brand is launching a special capsule collection In honor of the late rapper's 28th birthday.

Complex Staff172 days ago
A burger, loaded fries, and a chocolate milkshake on a red tray with a "The Hundreds Stacked" menu in the background.
Style

The Hundreds Teams Up With London Diner Chet's for Capsule Collection and Menu

One cheeseburger and a t-shirt to go, please.

Shawn Setaro312 days ago
Mister Cartoon Teams Up With WSS & Pro Club Unite For Fashion Culture Capsule
Style

Mister Cartoon Teams Up With WSS and Pro Club for Capsule Collection

The famed tattoo and graffiti artist is putting his unique spin on a clothing line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo316 days ago
Two people in stylish outfits; one holds a soccer ball, the other wears a jacket with "daft CLUB" in red.
Style

PLEASURES Releases Daft Punk Collection: How to Buy

The global fashion brand and the iconic electronic duo are joining forces for this special capsule collection.

Complex Staff366 days ago
A man stands against a white brick wall wearing a black hoodie. Nearby, five people in black Laughter Gang outfits with masks cover their faces, except one's eyes
Style

21 Savage Unveils Limited Collection With Corteiz and Sets ‘Slaughterhouse’ Pop-Up in London

The collection will be released Sunday, ahead of 21 Savage's performance at London's Wireless Festival.

Brad Callas736 days ago
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Five individuals sitting on bleachers, wearing casual sports-inspired clothing with numbers and logos
Sports

Starter and New York Giants Drop 1925 Lifestyle Apparel Collection Commemorating Team’s 100th Season

Giants legend Carl Banks was also involved in the partnership.

tara mahadevan796 days ago
Two men at a Louis Vuitton event, one in a patterned jacket and hat, the other in a colorful sweater and beanie, both casual
Style

Donald Glover, Jaden, Steven Yeun, ASAP Nast, and More Celebrate Tyler, the Creator’s Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection in Los Angeles

The rapper was enlisted by mentor Pharrell, who last year was named the creative director of LV menswear.

Brad Callas847 days ago
Two models pose with Louis Vuitton attire and accessories, one standing by a vintage plane
Style

Tyler, the Creator Designs Men's Capsule Collection for Louis Vuitton

Featured in the capsule is a chessboard Tyler considers "one of the greatest things" he's ever made.

Trace William Cowen878 days ago
Style

Blackpink Team Up With Takashi Murakami on New Capsule Collection

The K-pop superstars have released a 19-piece collection with the iconic Japanese graphic designer.

Joe Price949 days ago
future is seen performing on a stage
Style

Future Announced as Creative Director for Lanvin’s First Lab Capsule

The collection is expected to debut later this year and marks the first under the Lanvin Lab umbrella.

Trace William Cowen1121 days ago
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A collaboration between Rhude and Automobili Lamborghini
Style

Rhude and Automobili Lamborghini Team Up for First Capsule Collection

Clothing brand Rhude has teamed up with Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini for a collaborative capsule collection.

Joe Price1192 days ago
Campaign shot from Rhuigi x Puma collab
Style

Puma and Rhuigi Villaseñor Connect Again for NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection

Puma and L.A. designer Rhuigi Villasenor have partnered once again for a new capsule, this time dedicated to New York City and its five boroughs.

taramhdvn1309 days ago
Vince Staples superplastics picture to use for lead
Style

Take a Look at Vince Staples x Superplastic's Heartbreaker Capsule That's Available at ComplexCon

The collection, which offers graphic T-shirts, crewneck sweaters, figurines, and a varsity jacket, will be available at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA.

Joshua Espinoza1336 days ago

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