Tyler, the Creator Designs Men's Capsule Collection for Louis Vuitton

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams have expanded their collaborative palette as part of the latter’s effort to bring their respective worlds together "through the codes of Louis Vuitton."

The resulting capsule, designed by Tyler and launching March 21, notably boasts a special take on the Courrier Lozine 110 trunk. Featured across multiple pieces is a Tyler-ified version of LV’s monogram logo.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily this week, Pharrell, who’s now just over a year into his role as Men’s Creative Director at the French fashion house, pointed to his and Tyler’s proven history as collaborators.

“I admire his eye and we’ve always connected on music, fashion, and jewelry,” he told the outlet. “He doesn’t shy away from doing something interesting and different.”

In a statement shared via email, Tyler compared the experience of working with LV on the capsule to the 1988 Tom Hanks-led comedy Big.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time," Tyler said. "I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand-drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I've made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like Big with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one.”

Below, see a selection of capsule collection campaign images shared on Wednesday by Tyler himself.