Louis Vuitton Previews Its Fall 2027 Men's Capsule, Designed by Pharrell Williams

Yesterday, Louis Vuitton unveiled its Fall 2027 Men's Capsule Collection, a countryside-rooted drop from Creative Director Pharrell Williams that also serves as an early signal of what the house has planned for spring/summer 2027.

The capsule frames itself around the image of a weekend getaway, drawing specifically from the mood of a genteel, open-air picnic in the English countryside. According to the brand’s official press release, Williams channels that premise into a romantic overlap between decorum and utility, a facet of the modern dandy spirit that serves as his consistent muse. The collection balances sophisticated craft with practical utility, suited to both rural retreats and city life.

Palettes move from pale sky and dewy foliage through stately forest greens into the fatigue tones of camping gear, with an oil pastel-like Highland landscape print weaving the Monogram into mohair and leather throughout.

Ready-to-wear highlights include a reversible double-face wool-cashmere-silk jacquard workwear jacket, a mink-fur gilet with a gradient Damier Check intarsia, and bombers in cotton wool knit and printed fleece. Tailored chinos come with buttoned turn-up cuffs or cargo pockets, and a leather zip-up hoodie and suede overshirt are designed to layer or wear alone.

On the bag side, the Transversal Monogram Surplus line brings the Speedy 30, Keepall 50, and Horizon 55 into an olive-and-brown cotton jacquard with topstitched leather patches and straps. A trompe-l'oeil Picnic Keepall 45 woven in a basket pattern arrives with an apple-shaped leather tag, and a new LV Louis Bear charm carries its own miniature Monogram canvas-lined picnic basket.