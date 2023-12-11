Blackpink Team Up With Takashi Murakami on New Capsule Collection

Blackpink made history at Coachella earlier this year when they became the first K-pop group to headline the festival. “Still feels surreal that we did this! Thank you @coachella for having us!” the group wrote on Instagram at the time. "And to all BLINKs out there, we could’ve never done this without you guys. We are forever grateful. Thank you again for these unforgettable two weeks and hope to see you all again!”

The group has yet to announce the follow-up to their hugely successful second studio album, Born Pink, but they did drop "The Girls" earlier this year.

Check out images from the capsule collection's lookbook below.