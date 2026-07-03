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Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Flirt in New Fashion Campaign
Style

Lori Harvey Heats Up Athleisure in New Capsule Campaign

From viral bikini posts to athleisure icon, Lori’s latest capsule drop proves why she runs the conversation in celebrity fashion right now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Jung Kook in a denim jacket is sitting near a motorcycle, with a calm expression and earrings visible.
Style

Jung Kook Brings Biker Edge to Debut Collab With Calvin Klein

The global pop superstar is debuting a limited edition capsule collection that fuses motorcycle-inspired styling with classic silhouettes and streetwear staples.

Alex Ocho61 days ago
A white T-shirt on a hanger, a red tote bag on a stool, and a cap on a block. The tote features a "424" print.
Style

JOOPITER Launches Trey Capsule to Commemorate Triceratops Skeleton Auction

Trey is the only long-term museum-exhibited Triceratops skeleton ever auctioned.

tara mahadevan120 days ago
Two people in stylish outfits; one holds a soccer ball, the other wears a jacket with "daft CLUB" in red.
Style

PLEASURES Releases Daft Punk Collection: How to Buy

The global fashion brand and the iconic electronic duo are joining forces for this special capsule collection.

Complex Staff366 days ago
A person wearing a black Rhude hoodie with logos, sunglasses, and a hood, standing against a dark background.
Style

Rhude and Pirelli's New Capsule Collection Aims to Merge 'Heritage and Precision'

The partnership “encompasses the meaning of excellence,” per Rhuigi Villaseñor.

Trace William Cowen455 days ago
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OnlyFans
Style

Elena Velez Launches Exclusive OnlyFans Merch

The collection includes an oversized hoodie and t-shirt, both with a white corset design.

Jaelani Turner-Williams471 days ago
Purple PR
Style

le PÈRE and Juventus Partner for New York-Inspired Capsule

The collaboration stylishly combines New York culture and Italian soccer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams517 days ago
Roc Nation
Sports

Roc Nation and NFL Unveil Capsule Collection Ahead of Super Bowl

The exclusive capsule arrives a week before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams529 days ago
Two people in cowboy attire walk Huskies in a snowy landscape. The scene illustrates Western fashion in a winter setting, demonstrating outdoor style and canine companionship
Style

Louis Vuitton’s Collaboration With Timberland: Get a Closer Look

Ahead of a pre-launch set for later this month, take a closer look at the latest from LV and Pharrell Williams.

Trace William Cowen738 days ago
A stylish indoor space featuring chic furniture, tropical plants, and beautifully displayed fashion pieces, including dresses in a vibrant boutique setting
Style

Dior Returns to Beverly Hills Hotel for New Dioriviera Takeover

Key this time around is the Dior Spa Residency experience.

Trace William Cowen778 days ago
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Two models pose with Louis Vuitton attire and accessories, one standing by a vintage plane
Style

Tyler, the Creator Designs Men's Capsule Collection for Louis Vuitton

Featured in the capsule is a chessboard Tyler considers "one of the greatest things" he's ever made.

Trace William Cowen877 days ago
Style

Hulu Celebrates Animayhem Lineup With New NTWRK Capsule Collection

Shows like 'Bob's Burgers,' 'Chainsaw Man,' and more are all housed under the recently launched Animayhem sub-brand on Hulu.

Trace William Cowen963 days ago
Style

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Erewhon Launch Collab Capsule

The collection follows a collaborative smoothie in support of Maui relief efforts.

Joe Price1057 days ago
la galaxy campaign image
Style

MENACE and LA Galaxy Partner for New Capsule Collection

MENACE founder Steven Mena says it's an honor to help "tell the story of the most storied franchise in league history."

Trace William Cowen1086 days ago
Spring Breakers x Online Ceramics collab
Style

A24 and Online Ceramics Celebrate 10th Anniversary of ‘Spring Breakers’ With New Collab

A24 is celebrating the Harmony Korine film's 10th anniversary with a surprise limited edition collection in collaboration with Online Ceramics.

taramhdvn1220 days ago
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A look at a new collection from the 47 brand
Style

'47 Brand Closes Out 75th Anniversary Celebrations With New NBA Capsule

The new capsule collection launches this week and marks the final in a series of celebratory releases surrounding the brand's 75th anniversary.

Trace William Cowen1305 days ago
Vince Staples superplastics picture to use for lead
Style

Take a Look at Vince Staples x Superplastic's Heartbreaker Capsule That's Available at ComplexCon

The collection, which offers graphic T-shirts, crewneck sweaters, figurines, and a varsity jacket, will be available at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA.

Joshua Espinoza1336 days ago
A model is seen in new Denim Tears pieces
Style

Denim Tears and Sky High Farm Workwear Connect for New Collection

Following last month's unveiling of a Balenciaga collaboration, Sky High Farm Workwear is now partnering with Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears label.

Trace William Cowen1365 days ago

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