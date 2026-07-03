Hats
Hats are a go-to accessory in menswear and streetwear, spanning fitted caps, snapbacks, beanies, bucket hats, and five-panels. The fitted cap in particular carries a distinct history in American style — rooted in baseball but adopted by hip-hop in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a primary signifier of team allegiance, regional identity, and personal taste. New Era's 59FIFTY became the default canvas, worn by everyone from Spike Lee courtside at Madison Square Garden to rap stars like Jay-Z.
What keeps headwear relevant across cycles is how directly it functions as a signal — a fitted cap, a vintage trucker, or a wool bucket hat communicates subculture affiliation in a way few other garments can. Brands like Supreme, Corteiz, and Aime Leon Dore have used limited hat drops as some of their most sought-after releases, while designers including Salehe Bembury and Tremaine Emory have treated caps as primary branding vehicles. Complex covers hats across the spectrum, from new-era sports drops to archival finds and designer collaborations.