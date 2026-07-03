Hats

Hats are a go-to accessory in menswear and streetwear, spanning fitted caps, snapbacks, beanies, bucket hats, and five-panels. The fitted cap in particular carries a distinct history in American style — rooted in baseball but adopted by hip-hop in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a primary signifier of team allegiance, regional identity, and personal taste. New Era's 59FIFTY became the default canvas, worn by everyone from Spike Lee courtside at Madison Square Garden to rap stars like Jay-Z. What keeps headwear relevant across cycles is how directly it functions as a signal — a fitted cap, a vintage trucker, or a wool bucket hat communicates subculture affiliation in a way few other garments can. Brands like Supreme, Corteiz, and Aime Leon Dore have used limited hat drops as some of their most sought-after releases, while designers including Salehe Bembury and Tremaine Emory have treated caps as primary branding vehicles. Complex covers hats across the spectrum, from new-era sports drops to archival finds and designer collaborations.

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Four individuals wearing blue baseball caps with various designs. They pose with serious expressions.
Style

Alex Moss Unveils $1870 Diamond Knicks Hats Ahead of 2026 NBA Finals

The designer is celebrating New York's return to the NBA Finals after 27 years with 27 diamond-detailed caps.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Jack Harlow attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jack Harlow Wears Another Slouched Cap to 2026 Met Gala

The rapper-singer turned his hats into a meme during the release of his latest album, 'Monica.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Jack Harlow.
Style

Jack Harlow's Hat In "Say Hello" Music Video Gets Social Media Talking

"I have never seen a hat like this in all my natural life."

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
Jadakiss in a light brown jacket and cap stands next to Angela Simmons in a black top and denim shorts on a busy street.
Style

Angela Simmons’ Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Draws Mixed Reactions

Simmons wore the top in her debut single, "Run To," via Ruff Ryders.

tara mahadevan122 days ago
Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, smiles. Beside him, a Boston Celtics cap and a photo of Pablo Escobar.
Style

Drake Seemingly Confirms He Purchased Boston Celtics Hat Once Owned by Pablo Escobar

The hat was worn by the late "King of Cocaine" in a 1987 documentary, according to an eBay listing.

Trace William Cowen155 days ago
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Druski with a beard wearing a high-visibility yellow vest indoors, looking directly at the camera.
Pop Culture

Druski Takes Aim at 'Hatfishing' in Hilarious New Skit

This one is for all the guys still clinging on to what's left of their hair.

Joe Price227 days ago
Image via Publicist
Style

Crep Protect Links Up With LIDS To Launch New Headwear Protector Spray

With one application providing up to six weeks of protection.

James Keith247 days ago
Piotr Szczerek was seen snatching a signed hat from a kid at the US Open.
Sports

US Open: Polish Businessman Who Stole Kid's Hat Says He 'Made A Grave Mistake'

In addition to a public apology, Piotr Szczerek said he personally spoke to the child and his family.

Will Lavin318 days ago
A circle of colorful baseball caps, each with different logos and designs, arranged on a gray surface.
Style

Lids and Made for the W Drop “Established” Hat Collection Celebrating WNBA

Lids and Made for the W are celebrating WNBA history with their exclusive “Established” fitted cap collection.

Complex Staff409 days ago
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Drake wearing a cap with "TETAS" text, partially covering his face, in red lighting.
Style

Of Course Drake Has One of the Coveted Texas Rangers 'Tetas' Hats

The unintentionally breasts-promoting hats have been hit with considerable markups on eBay and elsewhere.

Trace William Cowen472 days ago
Merchandise featuring SpongeBob SquarePants characters on shirts and hoodies, and a navy cap with "The Krusty Krab" text.
Style

Uniqlo Links With SpongeBob x Cactus Plant Flea Market for New Collection

Bikini Bottom's iconic characters will come to life in this bold, limited-edition collection when it launches on Dec. 12

Alex Ocho589 days ago
New York City mayor Eric Adams wearing Mets and Yankees hat.
Style

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Backlash for Wearing Both Mets and Yankees Logos on Baseball Cap

Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges last month.

Alex Ocho640 days ago
oakland hat
Style

Oakland A's 'Ass Hat' Seemingly Pulled Despite Presumably High Demand

The design couldn't come at a more pivotal moment for the team, which will soon lose its Oakland connection.

Trace William Cowen659 days ago
This a photo of Siegelman Stable x American Red Cross.
Style

Here’s How to Get a Limited Edition Siegelman Stable x American Red Cross Hat at Their 'Drop for Drop' Blood Drive in Nashville

Siegelman Stable becomes the latest streetwear brand to join American Red Cross "Drop for Drop" program.

Jaelani Turner-Williams673 days ago
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