Ksubi Announces Exclusive Collaboration With Rolling Loud Australia

After six years away, Rolling Loud is returning to Australia and has appointed Ksubi as its Official Festival Outfitter for 2026. The world’s largest hip-hop festival will land in Sydney at Centennial Park on March 7 and Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse on March 8, with Gunna, Ken Carson, and Sexyy Red leading the lineup.



As part of the partnership, fans can unlock exclusive access to Rolling Loud Australia through a Ksubi x Rolling Loud ticket, available in-store only. Perks include first-release ticket pricing, a dedicated festival entry lane, dedicated merch lanes, 15% off at Ksubi stores, and additional in-store rewards



The partnership will also be marked by a limited Ksubi x Rolling Loud capsule, available for a limited time in-store and on-site at Rolling Loud Sydney and Melbourne.

