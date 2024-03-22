Donald Glover, Jaden, Steven Yeun, ASAP Nast, and More Celebrate Tyler, the Creator’s Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection in Los Angeles

Tyler, the Creator and Louis Vuitton have teamed up for a new capsule collection.
The collaboration, which dropped on Friday, was shepherded by Pharrell, who last year was named the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Tyler's collection marks his first partnership with LV, as well as Pharrell's first capsule line since becoming stepping into his new role at LV.
On Friday, Tyler marked the release of his collection with a trailer he shared on Instagram. The two-minute clip features the 33-year-old artist snapping photos of his designer garments on Louis Vuitton models.
Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton celebrated Tyler's Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection on Thursday with a party at the brand's Rodeo Drive store. The star-studded guest list included Donald Glover, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Jaden Smith, and ASAP Nast, among many others.
ASAP Nast's appearance is notable, as he and Tyler had beef a few years back. The pair's feud began in 2020 after Nast accused the Odd Future leader of jacking his style. Tyler later responded to Nast's comments on his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost.
The capsule collection includes an aviator jacket, varsity jacket, chino pants, a handle trunk, damier printed hooded anorak, and embroidered raincoat, among many other items.
“P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one,” Tyler said in a statement about the massive opportunity.
Pharrell reiterated Tyler's excitement, expressing that the pair have become close friends after years of collaborating on the music side of things.
"This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives," Pharrell shared. "There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”
Shop the collection on the Louis Vuitton website. See images from the event, below.