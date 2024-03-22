Donald Glover, Jaden, Steven Yeun, ASAP Nast, and More Celebrate Tyler, the Creator’s Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection in Los Angeles

Tyler, the Creator and Louis Vuitton have teamed up for a new capsule collection.

The collaboration, which dropped on Friday, was shepherded by Pharrell, who last year was named the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Tyler's collection marks his first partnership with LV, as well as Pharrell's first capsule line since becoming stepping into his new role at LV.

On Friday, Tyler marked the release of his collection with a trailer he shared on Instagram. The two-minute clip features the 33-year-old artist snapping photos of his designer garments on Louis Vuitton models.