Style

ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Shop the collection on Complex starting March 23.

Promotional poster for "Vandythepink® Astroboy Pop-Up" event on March 14th, 11AM-7PM, at 433 N Fairfax LA, featuring Astroboy.
Image via Complex

Complex LA celebrated the new Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® capsule collection with a special one-day pop-up, and now the pieces are set to be made available to shop on Complex.

Below, we break down everything you need to know.

Fans at the pop-up got an exclusive first look at the limited streetwear collaboration inspired by the timeless legacy of Astro Boy, one of Japan's most beloved characters, created by Osamu Tezuka.

The pop-up also offered the first opportunity to shop the full Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® capsule, along with a limited collectible available only at the event.

Visitors had the chance to meet designer Vandy in person and hear directly from him about the inspiration behind the collaboration during a special panel discussion.

Whether fans were looking to secure pieces from the limited drop or celebrate the legacy of one of manga's most iconic characters, this one-day event brougt the worlds of streetwear and classic Japanese pop culture together.

Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® pop-up at Complex LA

Fans in Los Angeles had the chance to experience the Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® capsule in person during this special one-day event hosted by Complex.

The Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® pop-up took place March 14, 2026, at Complex LA, located at 433 N. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles.

A special panel discussion with VANDY took place at 1 p.m. PT during the event.

Shop the ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® capsule on Complex

Starting March 23, fans can shop the new capsule on Complex here. Pieces include tees, hats, and collectibles.

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