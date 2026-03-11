ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Complex LA celebrated the new Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® capsule collection with a special one-day pop-up, and now the pieces are set to be made available to shop on Complex. Below, we break down everything you need to know. Fans at the pop-up got an exclusive first look at the limited streetwear collaboration inspired by the timeless legacy of Astro Boy, one of Japan's most beloved characters, created by Osamu Tezuka.

The pop-up also offered the first opportunity to shop the full Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® capsule, along with a limited collectible available only at the event. Visitors had the chance to meet designer Vandy in person and hear directly from him about the inspiration behind the collaboration during a special panel discussion. Whether fans were looking to secure pieces from the limited drop or celebrate the legacy of one of manga's most iconic characters, this one-day event brougt the worlds of streetwear and classic Japanese pop culture together.

Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® pop-up at Complex LA

Fans in Los Angeles had the chance to experience the Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® capsule in person during this special one-day event hosted by Complex. The Astro Boy × VANDYTHEPINK® pop-up took place March 14, 2026, at Complex LA, located at 433 N. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles. A special panel discussion with VANDY took place at 1 p.m. PT during the event.

Starting March 23, fans can shop the new capsule on Complex here. Pieces include tees, hats, and collectibles.