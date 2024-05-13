Starter and New York Giants Drop 1925 Lifestyle Apparel Collection Commemorating Team’s 100th Season

The New York Giants have partnered with Starter and Giants legend Carl Banks for the 1925 lifestyle apparel collection to celebrate the NFL team’s 100th season.

The collection fuses vintage and modern-inspired designs for a capsule that includes tees, hoodies, long sleeves, crewnecks, and headwear. All of the items are emblazoned with the new custom 1925 logo, which was inspired by the iconic Giants wordmark and the team’s main NY logo.

“The Giants and Starter have so much equity in the marketplace and we are thrilled to combine these two iconic brands to create unique retail moments throughout the 100th season campaign,” Banks said in a press release. “Having worn the Giants uniform with pride, I know how much this team means to the fan base.”

The limited collection will be available on May 17 at 10 a.m. ET on the Giants’ online store. Pieces range in price from $68-200.

Check out some images from the capsule below.