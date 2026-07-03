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Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups Terms & ConditionsComplex Staff
From Butterfinger to Reese's to Starburst to Twix, these are the best candies for trick or treaters this spooky season.Jamie Iovine
Nutter Butter is the latest brand to trend on social media after making a dirty joke in an attempt to promote their signature butter sandwich cookie.Brad Callas
Orange will be dealing with his anxiety, while other characters are receiving physical updates. Green, for example, is ditching the knee-high boots.Trace William Cowen