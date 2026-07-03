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KitKat
Pop Culture

Thieves Steal 12 Tons of F1 KitKats From Truck in Europe

The truck contained 413,973 KitKat bars, to be exact.

Trey Alston112 days ago
Packages of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in bright orange wrappers are stacked together.
Life

Grandson of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creator Accuses Hershey of Changing Key Ingredients

Brad Reese, whose grandfather invented the iconic candy in 1928, claims Hershey replaced milk chocolate and peanut butter in some products.

Mark Elibert149 days ago
A pile of Tootsie Roll candies with black wrappers and white twisted ends on a light blue surface.
Life

Tootsie Roll Sues 16 Handles Frozen Yogurt Chain Over Alleged ‘Bootleg’ Mr. Owl Character

The lawsuit alleges the frozen yogurt brand copied the famous owl and packaging to mislead customers and profit from Tootsie Roll’s legacy.

Mark Elibert161 days ago
Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour.
Music

Rod Wave Responds to Candy Seller He Ignored: ‘Old Ah N***a’

The rapper and singer can be seen in the viral video walking right past the man as he tried to sell him candy bars.

Jose Martinez206 days ago
chrissyteigen/Instagram
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Loses Dental Veneer While Preparing Candy Canes With Daughter

Trying homemade holiday treats resulted in Chrissy Teigen losing one of her front veneers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams208 days ago
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TODAY -- Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Is Selling Lollipops That Promote Vagina Health

The entrepreneur will provide a "sweet and simple" treat for Lemme Purr fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams263 days ago
Packages of peanut M&M's milk chocolate candy are stacked at a Costco Wholesale store on July 12, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Life

Photos Show Thousands of M&M’s Scattered Across Highway After Truck Crash

New Jersey drivers hit a different kind of traffic jam when thousands of M&M’s poured across I-80 after a late-night crash.

Maggie Ekberg304 days ago
DK Metcalf with his custom Greg Yuna-designed Juicy Drop Pop jewelry.
Style

DK Metcalf Wears Custom $200,000 Greg Yuna-Designed Juicy Drop Pop Chain

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver called the collaboration "a natural fit" because of his investment in Bazooka Candy Brands.

Joe Price600 days ago
Juvenile
Music

Juvenile Smokes an Astonishing Amount of Weed Every Day, Calls Himself a 'Chronic Smoker'

The "Back That Azz Up" rapper also revealed his favorite munchies food is a Payday candy bar.

tara mahadevan617 days ago
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Left: Wrapped pineapple flavored candy. Right: A meth pill
Life

New Zealand Food Bank Apologizes After Handing Out Meth-Laced Candy

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Drug Foundation said the laced candies contained a lethal amount of methamphetamine.

Alex Ocho703 days ago
Life

Is Twix Making Us Fat? A Look Into Kanye’s Perplexing Claim About the Beloved Candy Bar

Kanye has promoted outlandish and hurtful conspiracy theories in the past but does this one hold any weight (pun intended)?

Abel Shifferaw884 days ago
Pop Culture

MrBeast Loses 'Deez Nutz' Legal Battle to Company Behind Dee’s Nuts

The popular YouTuber was ordered to stop selling his Deez Nutz-branded chocolate bars after losing a trademark infringement dispute.

Joshua Espinoza947 days ago
Sports

DK Metcalf's Daily Diet Consists of One Meal, One Coffee, and Several Bags of Candy

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks star is already one of the best receivers in the league.

Brad Callas1093 days ago
Aisle full of chocolate bars
Life

Woman Stuck with 133,000 Expiring Candy Bars is Desperate to Give Them Away

After an initial surge of popularity two years ago, Canadian Candy Nostalgia is now left with 133,000 Rum &amp; Butter bars, all of which are set to expire in June.

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
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Snow is seen covering a car in California
Life

81-Year-Old Stranded in Snowstorm for Days Survived by Eating Croissants, Candy, and Snow

The man, a mathematician who previously worked for NASA, had initially anticipated being able to leave town before extreme snow hit the area.

Trace William Cowen1227 days ago
Toblerone is changing, guys
Life

Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore

The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.

Starr Savoy1230 days ago

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