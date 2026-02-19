Grandson of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creator Accuses Hershey of Changing Key Ingredients

The grandson of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups creator H.B. Reese is publicly criticizing The Hershey Company, accusing the candy giant of changing core ingredients in some Reese's products in ways he says undermine the brand's legacy.

Brad Reese, whose grandfather invented the iconic candy in 1928, said the company has moved away from using traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter in certain items, replacing them with alternative formulations like chocolate-style coatings and peanut butter crème.

In an open letter shared on LinkedIn, Reese questioned how Hershey could continue marketing Reese's as a symbol of quality while making ingredient changes that he believes contradict the original product.

"How does The Hershey Company continue to position Reese's as its flagship brand, a symbol of trust, quality and leadership, while quietly replacing the very ingredients (Milk Chocolate + Peanut Butter) that built Reese's trust in the first place?" Reese wrote.

In a separate post he wrote, "Reese's didn't become iconic because of compound coatings and peanut butter cremes. Reese's became iconic because my grandfather built it on real ingredients and real integrity."