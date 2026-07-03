Cotton Candy

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Cotton Candy
Life

Georgia Woman Spent 3 Months in Jail After Police Mistook Cotton Candy for Meth

There's been plenty of stories over the years regarding people who have gone to jail for crimes they didn't commit, but this one is especially ridiculous.

Joe Price2788 days ago

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