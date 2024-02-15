The artist formerly known as Kanye West has entered into perhaps his most confusing battle, one that pits him against a sweet but powerful adversary. After beefing with Taylor Swift, Adidas, Gap, Drake, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Pete Davidson, South Park, his shady ass cousin that stole his laptop and then blackmailed him for it and then he paid him $250,000 to get it back, and many more, Ye has now set his sights on none other than Twix.
Twix? Yes, Twix. Why Twix? You Sure? Yeah. The answer, if there even is one, might shock you.
Ye, at least publicly, and perhaps countless times in private, has asserted that the people behind Twix have deliberately increased the size of their delicious caramel shortbread chocolate candy bars with the goal of trying to increase the population's weight.
"They motherfuckin' made the Twix double the size, tryna make us fat," Ye blurted out during a Las Vegas party that saw YesJulz, Ty Dolla Sign, and others in attendance.
Ye has promoted wild conspiracy theories in the past, some of which were straight-up offensive and plucked from white supremacist talking points.
Some of the fucked up things Ye has said include several comments widely, and rightfully, condemned as being anti-Semitic. He’s also falsely stated that George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, a claim pushed by some conservatives divorced from reality, despite Floyd's death officially being ruled a homicide. Oh, and there was the Hitler praise. Sigh.
But Ye's latest conspiracy theories is beginning to gain traction...
Is Twix deliberately trying to make us fat?
Ye first made the Twix comments at the aforementioned Vegas party this past December in a lengthy rant in which the Donda artist again brought up Hitler (sigh), among others.
Ye revisited his Twix conspiracy theory a second time while speaking to paparazzi at LAX earlier this week. "They make the Twix bigger, they tryna make us fat, you know what I mean?" Ye succinctly, but startlingly, alleged.
The Life of Pablo creator previously opened up about his weight while speaking to TMZ in 2018 and revealed he got liposuction.
"Two days before I was in the hospital, I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids," Ye said, referencing his 2016 hospitalization, which was described as a "psychiatric emergency" in a 911 call. "I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all. I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat, like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding, and made him fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn’t want y’all to call me fat, so I got liposuction, and they gave me opioids.”
So... Did you look into this? Is Twix for real tryna make us fat?
As I usually do on Fridays (that's my treat day), I was eating a Twix bar when I first stumbled upon Ye's candy-related comments on social media. "Serendipitous," I said, softly. I wondered where he was procuring these extra large Twix as the ones in my possession were small. On that fateful day, I embarked on a journey that would forever alter the course of my life.
After minutes of painstaking Googling, and consuming more Twix bars, it seems that Ye's claims about Twix, which is owned by Mars Inc., are false. Rather, it seems that Twix has shrunk the size of its delectable candy bars over the years in a classic case of Shrinkflation.
What is Shrinkflation?
According to Merriam-Webster, Shrinkflation is "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price."
Other items that have been downsized by companies looking to make sure their profits don't shrink include Kleenex, Chobani Flips yogurts, and more, according to this 2022 report from the Associated Press.
The phenomenon was even addressed by President Biden just a few days ago.
"It's a ripoff," Biden said. "Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products little by little and hoping you won't notice. Give me a break. The American public is tired of being played for suckers. I'm calling on companies to put a stop to this. Let's make sure businesses do the right thing."
While not directly connected to Ye's Twix claim, there are differences in what the candy bar contains depending on where you're located.
"British Twix ingredients seems fairly standard, with sugar, cocoa butter, and milk, the US version contains polyglycerol polyricinoleate - a cheaper substitute for cocoa butter - and artificial flavours," the Daily Mail reported in 2021 while highlighting food blogger The Food Babe, who compared the U.S. and U.K. versions of the popular chocolate bar.
As I worked on this article, I continued consuming Twix but I wondered if it was actually Twix that was consuming me. "They motherfuckin' made the Twix double the size, tryna make us fat," Ye's voice now says in my head on repeat. Only a bite of a Twix bar quells the noise.
In any case, Ye's recent Twix commentary has inspired some jokes across social media. Check out a sampling below.