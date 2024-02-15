The artist formerly known as Kanye West has entered into perhaps his most confusing battle, one that pits him against a sweet but powerful adversary. After beefing with Taylor Swift, Adidas, Gap, Drake, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Pete Davidson, South Park, his shady ass cousin that stole his laptop and then blackmailed him for it and then he paid him $250,000 to get it back, and many more, Ye has now set his sights on none other than Twix.

Twix? Yes, Twix. Why Twix? You Sure? Yeah. The answer, if there even is one, might shock you.

Ye, at least publicly, and perhaps countless times in private, has asserted that the people behind Twix have deliberately increased the size of their delicious caramel shortbread chocolate candy bars with the goal of trying to increase the population's weight.

"They motherfuckin' made the Twix double the size, tryna make us fat," Ye blurted out during a Las Vegas party that saw YesJulz, Ty Dolla Sign, and others in attendance.