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We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.khrisd
How can you not love remixes? Great tunes are great tunes, but there's always room for a reinterpretation, especially when we're adding some different styles to the set. Be it a simple, playful batch of samples over a dope track, or a total reconstruction. Learn something this week.androids
2012 was undoubtedly the year of the trap. No longer a niche sound, trap endured a renaissance as producers far and wide tried their hand at the styljakel
We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.khrisd