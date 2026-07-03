Candyland

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We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
khrisd
How can you not love remixes? Great tunes are great tunes, but there's always room for a reinterpretation, especially when we're adding some different styles to the set. Be it a simple, playful batch of samples over a dope track, or a total reconstruction. Learn something this week.
androids
We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.
khrisd

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Regulators
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Candlyland - "Breathless (Regulators Remix)"

I'll be straight up real quick: Candyland has never really done it for me. Not trying to instigate hate. They've just never been my personal thing. Le

brenttactic4322 days ago
x games austin
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Dillon Francis, Cash Cash, and Pretty Lights Added to X Games Austin

This weekend, Tiesto and Axwell will take the stage for the X Games Winter 2014 concert series, and the X Games is just continuing to up the ante. For their X Games Austin music lineup, they not only have Kanye West, the Flaming Lips, and Pretty Lights lined-up, but Dillon Francis, Candyland, and Cash Cash are also on the books. Tickets go on sale for this three-day event this Friday; there are more details via xgamesaustin.com. Hopefully one (if not all) of these performances get live-streamed.

khrisd4561 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Butch Clancy - "Russian Lullaby (Candyland Remix)"

I didn't realize last night would be followed by five consecutive nights of Candyland goodness. This is like spirit week in high school, if it happened to fall around the holiday season and you were Jewish. Minus two days. I was super stoked to see yesterday's VIP remix; Lil Jon gets me pretty hype, his voice just makes me wanna have fun. Just thinking about losing it in a club brings a bright smile to my serious face.

lolod4568 days ago
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Music

Lil Jon - "Outta Your Mind (Candyland's OG Marquee Remix)"

Candyland tore up 2013, and from the looks of things they do not plan on stopping. They are teaming up with Kill Paris for a tour entitled "Killer Fro," named in part for the big hair of one half of Candyland. Josie's fro kills, a proper representation for what this upcoming tour has in store for its audiences. In addition, the duo has just been granted a residency at the Marqee nightclub in Las Vegas.

lolod4569 days ago
candyland jahnopartial rmx
Music

Major Lazer ft. Flux Pavilion - "Jah No Partial (Candyland Remix)"

It's a celebration, bitches. Candyland is set to headline Avalon tomorrow night, a card that also features Cash Cash, and they decided to let go of th

khrisd4601 days ago
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candyland breathless
Music

Candyland ft. Michelle Quezada - "Breathless"

Out November 25 via their Sweet Shop Records label is Candyland's next single. They are currently touring with their friends Krewella, and the group often brings back on stage with as they play their remix. Even though as of right now, they are just an opening act, this dynamic duo are sure to be headliners someday. They are tearing up stages everywhere, just this weekend at EDC Orlando. They have an infectious energy that motivates and makes you want to dance.

lolod4631 days ago
Gold Top
Music

Candyland & Big Chocolate - "It's A Shark! (Gold Top Official Remix)"

Gold Top is a name I've been keeping an eye on ever since coming across their tracks via TrapMusic.NET. Now Gold Top has taken up Candyland's "It's A Shark!" and put the official horn-led, bleeped-out trap remix on it. The Southhampton, UK producer/DJ has been delivering a grip of great free remixes. Check this one out and grab the other ones now.

jakel4733 days ago
bring the rain herobust rmx
Music

Candyland - "Bring The Rain (heRobust Remix)"

Young Julius AKA Trap Caesar AKA the BUST God AKA heRobust, the young bass musician producer/DJ hailing from Georgia, has put his own the Spinnin' Records released, Candyland-produced "Bring The Rain." The result is a warm fusion dubstep, trap, and abstract electronica. The remix is sure to be a hit in heRobust's sets the rest of the summer as he gets ready for the rest of his tour and spots at festivals like North Coast and Electric Zoo.

jakel4734 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream the "THAT LOOKS Vol. 1: Started From The Bottom" Compilation

Here's an absolutely genius concept. Kodiak Collective got their hands on records that started the careers of your favorite artists. But this isn't a

nappy4756 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lupe Fiasco ft. Guy Sebastian - "Battle Scars (Candyland Remix)"

While this is one of those remixes where the rapper who's name is on the track isn't featured on it, but that doesn't discredit the way Candyland flipped Lupe's "Battle Scars." Instead of throwing it into a dubstep or trap zone, they cooked up an intense, drumstep-esque take, with Guy's vocals accenting the track's twisting of the main melody. It's not the biggest beast out there, but it maintains a low key funk that will have this one ringing off.

khrisd4854 days ago
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