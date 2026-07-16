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Dave Portnoy Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Caitlin Clark Take Is ‘Steeped in Jealousy’

Portnoy defends Caitlin Clark as the WNBA’s most popular player and says Abdul-Jabbar is blaming her for hype she never asked for.

Dave Portnoy Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Caitlin Clark Take, Says It's 'Steeped in Jealousy'
Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

The debate over who represents the WNBA has turned into a heavyweight fight. Less than 24 hours after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar argued that calling Caitlin Clark the face of the league is "an insult to an awful lot of great players," Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy fired back, accusing the NBA icon of completely missing the point.

"Let's keep in mind Caitlin didn't ask for this," Portnoy wrote on X. "She's never said she was the face of the league. She's always showed respect for those who came before her."

Portnoy's comments came after Abdul-Jabbar criticized a congressional letter that described Clark as the face of the WNBA while urging commissioner Cathy Engelbert to strengthen player protections.

Writing on his Substack, Abdul-Jabbar argued that Clark is "a very good, possibly even a great, player," but added that giving her the league's top billing this early in her career "is an insult to an awful lot of great players."

He pointed to established stars including A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray and Alyssa Thomas, arguing that their accomplishments helped build the WNBA long before Clark arrived.

Portnoy didn't dispute their accomplishments. Instead, he argued Abdul-Jabbar was blaming Clark for attention she never sought.

"She could squash this league like a bug if she started her own league," Portnoy wrote. "She is by far the most popular player in the league by every metric possible. This argument makes zero sense and is just steeped in jealousy and stupidity."

He also compared Clark's rise to sports icons like Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Tiger Woods, arguing that becoming the biggest attraction naturally makes an athlete the public face of a sport regardless of seniority or championships.

The disagreement lands after weeks in which Clark has dominated headlines for reasons extending far beyond basketball. Since her on-court collision with Thomas in June, conversations have shifted from player safety and officiating to politics and media coverage.

Eleven members of Congress called for greater player protections, Fever coach Stephanie White criticized officials over missed "cheap shots," and teammate Sophie Cunningham claimed opponents were "definitely targeting" Clark.

Clark herself later condemned the online harassment directed at Thomas following the WNBA's decision to suspend the Mercury star.

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