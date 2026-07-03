A'ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson is a professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. She was born A'ja Riyadh Wilson on August 8, 1996, in Columbia, South Carolina. Since joining the league in 2018, she has won four MVP awards (2020, 2022, 2024, 2025) and led the Aces to three WNBA championships. Known for her powerful post moves and ability to stretch the floor with mid-range shooting, Wilson excels as a forward who dominates in scoring, rebounding, and defense. Wilson’s defining feature is her leadership during critical playoff moments, where she consistently elevates her game and guides her team’s strategy. Her impact on both ends of the floor and mentorship of younger players strengthen the Aces’ core. Off the court, Wilson’s commitment to community initiatives highlights her role as a prominent figure advancing women’s basketball.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A'ja Wilson's Nike A'Two
Sneakers

A'ja Wilson's A'Two Is Coming to Nike By You

Here's how to customize your own Nike A'Two.

Victor Deng36 days ago
A'ja Wilson with styled hair in an elegant white outfit stands against a blurred blue background.
Sports

A’ja Wilson Re-Signs With Las Vegas Aces After Historic MVP Season

The four-time MVP returns as Las Vegas keeps its championship core intact.

Mark Elibert93 days ago
Bam Adebayo Was Inspired by WNBA Girlfriend A'ja Wilson for Historic 83-Point Night
Sports

Bam Adebayo Was Inspired by WNBA Girlfriend A'ja Wilson for Historic 83-Point Night

She almost skipped her seat, then watched him chase Kobe and Wilt: how A’ja Wilson’s nerves, jokes, and belief framed Bam Adebayo’s biggest night.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
A'Ja Wilson's Nike A’Two Release Date
Sneakers

A'ja Wilson and Nike Are Leveling Up With the A'Two

A'ja Wilson details her new Nike signature model to Complex.

Ben Felderstein137 days ago
WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Blasts Reporter for 'Weird' Question About Pregnancy
Sports

WNBA Star A’ja Wilson Reacts to ‘Weird’ Pregnancy Question From Reporter

A’ja Wilson weighed in after a reporter’s comment about a hypothetical future child with Bam Adebayo sparked backlash online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Advertisement
WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Says Caitlin Clark Hype 'Erased' History
Sports

A’ja Wilson Says WNBA Hype Around Caitlin Clark ‘Erased’ History

'Let’s not lose the recipe. Let’s not lose the history. It was erased for a minute. And I don’t like that,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo220 days ago
A woman smiles at a press conference with a 2023 WNBA MVP trophy beside her. She wears a red jacket.
Sports

A’ja Wilson Makes History as WNBA’s First Four-Time MVP

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson claimed her fourth MVP award, surpassing legends to set a new WNBA milestone.

Mark Elibert299 days ago
WNBA Star Kamilla Cardoso Credits A'ja Wilson's Influence on her Basketball Career Path
Sports

WNBA Star Kamilla Cardoso Credits A'ja Wilson's Influence on Her Basketball Career Path

WNBA star Kamilla Cardoso has faced off against A'ja Wilson on the court, but she’s also credited her as an influence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo306 days ago
US film director and daughter of former US president Malia Ann Obama arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the Deauville American film festival, on September 6, 2024 in Deauville.
Sports

Malia Obama Accused of Copying Parts of Indie Filmmaker’s Short Film for Nike Ad

The director, who screened the film at Sundance, claims Obama was also in attendance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams437 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 1 High 'UNC Reimagined'
Sneakers

'UNC Reimagined' Air Jordan 1, Nike A'One, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'UNC Reimagined' Jordan 1 and 'Dirty Triple White' Air Force 1, headline this week's releases.

Victor Deng438 days ago
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles
Sports

The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now

These game-changing athletes aren’t just dominating their sports—they’re reshaping culture, breaking records, and proving that their influence extends far beyond the playing field.

Brighid Tully492 days ago
Nike A'One Pink Aura
Sneakers

A’ja Wilson on Her Nike A’One Signature Shoe: ‘It’s Bigger Than Us’

After an emotional tribute from Sheryl Swoopes, Wilson reflects on her signature sneaker journey.

Brendan Dunne513 days ago
A group of women, including a tall woman in sunglasses and denim, stand on a basketball court. Some wear "Hennessy" jerseys.
Sports

A'ja Wilson Holds Court at Hennessy's 2x2 All Star Showcase

The Las Vegas Ace hooper hosted the Hennessy Arena 2 x 2 showcase in The Bay.

Jillian Hardeman-Webb513 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App