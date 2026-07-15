Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Calling Caitlin Clark the ‘Face of the WNBA’ Insults Other Players

The latest voice to weigh in on the Caitlin Clark debate is one of basketball's biggest legends. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is pushing back against the growing narrative that Clark has already become the face of the WNBA, arguing that the label overlooks the accomplishments of the stars who spent years building the league before the Indiana Fever guard ever arrived. Writing on his Substack, Abdul-Jabbar said a recent congressional letter praising Clark prompted an immediate double-take. "My first reaction to this letter was to check the calendar and make sure it wasn't April Fools' Day," he wrote.

Abdul-Jabbar made clear that his criticism wasn't directed at Clark's talent. Instead, he argued that elevating any second-year player above an established generation of champions sends the wrong message.