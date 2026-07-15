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Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Calling Caitlin Clark the ‘Face of the WNBA’ Insults Other Players

The NBA legend praised Clark’s talent but argued that the label disrespects A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and other WNBA stars who built the league before her rise.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Caitlin Clark: 'An Insult to a Lot of Great Players'
Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The latest voice to weigh in on the Caitlin Clark debate is one of basketball's biggest legends. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is pushing back against the growing narrative that Clark has already become the face of the WNBA, arguing that the label overlooks the accomplishments of the stars who spent years building the league before the Indiana Fever guard ever arrived.

Writing on his Substack, Abdul-Jabbar said a recent congressional letter praising Clark prompted an immediate double-take.

"My first reaction to this letter was to check the calendar and make sure it wasn't April Fools' Day," he wrote.

Abdul-Jabbar made clear that his criticism wasn't directed at Clark's talent. Instead, he argued that elevating any second-year player above an established generation of champions sends the wrong message.

"Don't get me wrong: Clark is a very good, possibly even a great, player," he wrote. "But calling any one player the face of the league, absent the sort of on-court and cross-platform dominance of a Michael Jordan or a LeBron James, is an insult to an awful lot of great players."

To make his case, Abdul-Jabbar pointed to the resumes of several WNBA veterans. He singled out A'ja Wilson, whose career already includes three WNBA championships and four MVP awards, while also highlighting stars like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray and Alyssa Thomas as players who spent years establishing themselves among the league's elite.

His comments arrive as Clark remains at the center of virtually every major WNBA conversation. In recent weeks, the Fever star has been involved in debates over physical play, officiating, player safety, media coverage, and even politics after 11 members of Congress sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert urging the league to do more to protect players following Clark's on-court collision with Thomas.

That sequence led to Thomas receiving a retroactive Flagrant 2, a one-game suspension and widespread online harassment, which Clark later condemned.

"As I've stood here and said before, the harassment, the hate, none of that is OK," Clark said. "That goes for the opposing team we play. That goes for my teammates. That goes for my coaches."

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