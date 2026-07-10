Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down How Her ‘Little Sassy’ Moment Became a Global Meme

The meme that took over the internet almost didn't happen. Weeks after her now-famous stare-down with Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner became the defining image of the WNBA season, Sophie Cunningham finally explained exactly what was going through her mind. And as it turns out, it wasn't some carefully planned act of gamesmanship. "Honestly, I just am a little sassy sometimes," Cunningham joked during an appearance on James Corden's Fox Sports World Cup show. "I've mastered getting in people's heads. It's kind of like a game within the game."

That "game within the game" produced one of the most recognizable sports memes of 2026. Cunningham's now-iconic point came during Indiana's heated showdown with the Phoenix Mercury, a game that was already boiling over after teammate Caitlin Clark and Bonner exchanged words late in the fourth quarter. Clark was hit with a technical foul, but Cunningham believed Bonner deserved one as well. She initially pointed to Bonner to make her case to the officials. Then Bonner fired back. According to Cunningham, Bonner told her not to point at her. Cunningham's response was simple: she kept pointing. And pointing. And pointing. For roughly 22 seconds, Cunningham never broke eye contact, holding the pose until a Fever staff member finally nudged her toward the bench. Both players were assessed technical fouls, but by then the damage—or, depending on your perspective, the comedy—was done.