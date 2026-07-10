Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down How Her ‘Little Sassy’ Moment Became a Global Meme

The meme that took over the internet almost didn't happen. Weeks after her now-famous stare-down with Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner became the defining image of the WNBA season, Sophie Cunningham finally explained exactly what was going through her mind.
And as it turns out, it wasn't some carefully planned act of gamesmanship. "Honestly, I just am a little sassy sometimes," Cunningham joked during an appearance on James Corden's Fox Sports World Cup show. "I've mastered getting in people's heads. It's kind of like a game within the game."
That "game within the game" produced one of the most recognizable sports memes of 2026.
Cunningham's now-iconic point came during Indiana's heated showdown with the Phoenix Mercury, a game that was already boiling over after teammate Caitlin Clark and Bonner exchanged words late in the fourth quarter. Clark was hit with a technical foul, but Cunningham believed Bonner deserved one as well.
She initially pointed to Bonner to make her case to the officials. Then Bonner fired back.
According to Cunningham, Bonner told her not to point at her. Cunningham's response was simple: she kept pointing. And pointing. And pointing.
For roughly 22 seconds, Cunningham never broke eye contact, holding the pose until a Fever staff member finally nudged her toward the bench. Both players were assessed technical fouls, but by then the damage—or, depending on your perspective, the comedy—was done.
Since that night, the image has taken on a life of its own. WWE legend John Cena has referenced it. Major brands have recreated it in social media posts. Even the White House joined the trend on social media. During Cunningham's interview, comedian Ian Karmel jokingly suggested the pose should replace the WNBA's league logo, drawing laughter from everyone on set.
The moment has become bigger than the play that created it. Earlier this season, Cunningham explained the confrontation started because she was defending Clark after the Fever star's heated exchange with Bonner.
That game also sparked weeks of debate surrounding Clark, including questions about officiating, physical play, and player safety, after later incidents involving Alyssa Thomas and other opponents dominated the headlines.