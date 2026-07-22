For the third time in six years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are visiting the White House to celebrate a World Series championship. But unlike 2025, several prominent Dodgers will not be attending.

Utilityman Kike Hernandez—a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policy—is on a minor league assignment rehabbing an oblique injury. He later told the Los Angeles Times, “If I was active, I probably wouldn’t go anyway.” And Mookie Betts, who declined to visit the Trump White House with the Boston Red Sox in 2019, announced he will instead “hang out with the fam.”

The Dodgers’ decision to continue the White House tradition has angered a segment of their fans, especially in light of the administration’s militarized immigration raids in and around Los Angeles and the president’s own enmity towards the city; last summer, President Trump described Los Angeles as a “trash heap.” Still, the majority of the Dodgers’ star-studded roster will be in attendance on July 23.

The tradition of sports teams visiting the White House dates back more than 160 years, but it only became a regular occurrence in the 1980s during the Reagan Administration. For a good 20-plus years after that, it was a benign-at-worst ritual of the sports landscape. Sure, you might’ve wished there was someone else hosting, and because only one team in each sport got the honor, you probably wished it was another squad gifting the president his replica jersey. But politics were an almost non-existent factor. Ronald Reagan hosted the 1984 Georgetown Hoyas. Bill Clinton hosted the Dallas Cowboys. The sporting world found other things to get excited about and moved on.

And then? Well, the world lost its ever-loving mind and entered an era where everything is political, including the hitherto beloved or completely ignored sports White House visit. With the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the White House on Thursday, we’re looking at How the White House Visit Went From Sports Tradition to Political Statement.