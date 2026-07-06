Jason Whitlock Blasts Caitlin Clark Over Delayed Alyssa Thomas Defense: 'Nine Days Is a Lot'

Whitlock's comments came after Clark addressed reporters for the first time since Thomas was suspended one game after making contact with Clark's throat during Indiana's June 24 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA later upgraded the play to a Flagrant 2, fined Thomas $1,000, and suspended her after officials initially missed the contact. But by the time Clark spoke out against the hate, the conversation had expanded well beyond basketball, with Thomas revealing she had received death threats and racist messages following the incident. Clark condemned the online abuse while making clear she agreed with the league's ruling on the play itself. "As I've stood here and said before, the harassment, the hate, none of that is OK," Clark said. "That goes for the opposing team we play. That goes for my teammates. That goes for my coaches. There should never be a question of character." She also acknowledged that the foul deserved additional discipline, saying, "I don't really think it was up for debate."

Whitlock, however, argued Clark's focus should have been narrower. "Her message was the refs missed a call, and the media discussed her in a way she didn't like," he said. "Control what you can control. She can't control the refs or the media." Clark also pushed back on the way the controversy has dominated WNBA coverage. While acknowledging the incident deserved attention, she argued the story had grown so large that it overshadowed everything else happening around the league. "It's really interesting to me, because I turn the TV on on Sunday, and that game was on Wednesday, and that's all people are still talking about," Clark said. "I feel like that's just a real disservice to our league."