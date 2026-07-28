Monica McNutt’s Call for Caitlin Clark Accountability Ignited a Social Media Firestorm

Their comments land amid a broader debate over Clark’s impact and safety in the league—fueled by Alyssa Thomas’s Flagrant 2 and suspension, criticism of officiating, and arguments from figures like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about whether Clark is already the WNBA’s face—while Clark herself has tried to cool tensions and condemned harassment of opponents.

On Women’s Sports Sundays, ESPN analyst Monica McNutt said Clark is a “shining star” but argued that as she matures she’ll need more accountability and self-awareness about her role in the WNBA “sisterhood,” sparking backlash from some Clark fans online.

During WNBA All-Star Weekend, Caitlin Clark opened up to ESPN about the emotional toll of being the league’s most-scrutinized star, stressing that she has “feelings” despite her thick skin and tries to remember social media isn’t reality.

Caitlin Clark used WNBA All-Star Weekend to pull back the curtain on life as the league's biggest star. Less than 24 hours later, ESPN analyst Monica McNutt suggested the Indiana Fever guard's perspective may eventually have to evolve. Speaking after All-Star Weekend in Chicago, McNutt acknowledged that Clark has become the center of nearly every WNBA conversation but argued that, as her career progresses, she'll need to think beyond her own experience and recognize how her unprecedented spotlight affects the rest of the league.

"This is what I will say," McNutt said on Women's Sports Sundays. "Caitlin Clark is 24. She is a shining star in the galaxy of the WNBA. But I do think as she continues to matriculate through this league, there's room for a little bit more accountability and self-awareness in terms of her role in the larger sisterhood, if she sees it that way, in the WNBA." McNutt's comments came after Clark sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews during All-Star Weekend and spoke candidly about the emotional toll of living under a constant microscope. "I think sometimes people forget, like, I have feelings," Clark said. "Like I'm a real individual. I feel things and I have emotions and I get emotional and I get frustrated and I get sad and I get upset." Clark added that while the scrutiny can be overwhelming, she has learned not to let social media define reality. "I have really thick skin," she said. "I think also I always try to remind myself is like social media is not always reality, and that is really lost on people."

Clark herself has repeatedly tried to lower the temperature. After Thomas received online death threats following the incident, Clark defended her opponent, saying, "The harassment, the hate, none of that is OK."