Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson is an NBA guard known for his explosive scoring off the bench and ability to create shots in isolation. Since being drafted in 2014, he has made significant impacts with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and New York Knicks carving out a reputation as one of the league’s most potent sixth men thanks to his quick first step and deep three-point shooting. His defining feature is the ability to shift momentum with sudden scoring runs, often breaking defensive schemes in crucial moments. Fans and coaches value Clarkson for his fearless shot-making and consistent offensive output, which have helped redefine the role of a scoring reserve in modern NBA rotations.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

lebron James sga Jordan clarkson NBA
Style

The 25 Best-Dressed NBA Players Right Now, Ranked

To commemorate the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we ranked the top 25 players making waves in the pregame tunnel every night.

Mike DeStefano633 days ago
25 Best Dressed Athletes Right Now
Style

The 25 Best-Dressed Athletes Right Now, Ranked

From Travis Kelce to LeBron James and Arike Ogunbowale, here’s Complex’s ranking of the best-dressed athletes of the moment.

Mike DeStefano694 days ago
Left image: Drake sitting courtside at a basketball game, smiling. Right image: J. Cole walking in a casual outfit with patches and a green hat.
Style

How to Style Leather Jackets Like Your Favorite Celebs

Trying to decide how to pull off your new leather jacket? Take some styling advice from ASAP Rocky, Drake, Cardi B, and more.

Mike DeStefano899 days ago
Style

The Best NBA Tunnel Outfits of the Season (So Far)

Mike DeStefano939 days ago
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Presented By

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Man in floral suit with a motorcycle on the left; a striped jacket with a wave design and "Palace" logo on the right.
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x Levi's, Supreme, Palace, and More

This week's biggest drops include new pieces from Levi's x Denim Tears, Supreme, Sky High Farm Workwear, and more.

Lei Takanashi1038 days ago
Advertisement
Style

The Top 10 Best Dressed NBA Players of All Time

From Walt Frazier to LeBron James, these are the 10 NBA superstars of the past and present who we consider the most stylish of all time and why.

Mike DeStefano1099 days ago
Utah Jazz 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Some of the most skilled basketball players in the world put their abilities to the test against each other in the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

Brandon Richard1245 days ago
Jordan Clarkson New York Fashion Week
Style

Jordan Clarkson on Being the Best-Dressed Player in the NBA, the Utah Jazz Offseason Moves, and More

Jordan Clarkson is the face of Lululemon's latest campaign. We spoke to him about being the best-dressed player in the NBA, the Utah Jazz offseason, and more.

Mike DeStefano1398 days ago
Clarkson
Sports

TV Reporter Interviews Jordan Clarkson Without Realizing It: 'Did You Go to Any Jazz Games?'

Salt Lake City reporter Hayley Crombleholme stopped the Utah Jazz guard during a street segment, asking him: "Did you go to any Jazz games?"

Joshua Espinoza1757 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 14
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Off-White x Air Jordan V, Adidas Yeezys & More

From the Off-White x Air Jordan V to Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3, here are some of the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this past week.

Mike DeStefano2333 days ago
Advertisement
NBA Tunnel Outfits Week 5
Style

Kevin Love Wearing Aimé Leon Dore and Kyle Kuzma in Dior Highlight This Week's NBA Tunnel Fits

Kevin Love wearing Aimé Leon Dore and Kyle Kuzma rocking Dior highlight this week's best NBA tunnel fits.

Mike DeStefano2424 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan I to Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, here are 10 of the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this week.

Mike DeStefano2425 days ago
LeBron James in the Nike Air Max LeBron 7
Sneakers

Best Sneakers Worn at NBA Media Day 2019

From LeBron James' mismatched Nike Air Max LeBron 7 in Lakers colors to custom Air Jordan 1s, these were the best sneakers worn at NBA Media Day 2019.

Riley Jones2482 days ago
clarkson
Sports

Jordan Clarkson Joins J.R. Smith as Latest NBA Player to Get Nipsey Hussle Tribute Tattoo

Clarkson became the latest NBA player to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle with ink.

Alex Galbraith2647 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App