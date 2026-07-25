Barack Obama Tells Caitlin Clark Not to Let 'Nonsense' Affect Her Game: 'Don't Lose That Joy'

"You’re great. You’re fantastic," he told Clark. "Don’t let all this nonsense get you down. I always say, one of the things that was luckiest for me was I didn’t get famous 'til I was 45. So I’m an old-ass man."

The former U.S. president surprised the WNBA All-Stars at their practice session in Chicago on Friday (July 24), where the women ran drills at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center. As seen in the clip below, Obama noticed Clark, gave her an embrace and shared some words of encouragement.

Obama added that Clark, 24, was a similar age range as his daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25. "They’ve not had that much immersion in nonsense," he continued. "So don’t lose that joy. The game's the game and you're a hooper."

The politician added that Clark is on a "nice little run" before Clark asked for a picture, sharing the moment with her teammates. The athlete later reflected on Obama's guidance for her during a press conference also on Friday, and shared that not all opinions about her on social media are "based in reality."

"I always try to remind myself the best way I can is like when you show up to the arena, like those are the people that truly care about the game and the truly the people that want to support the game," Clark said around the four-minute mark of the video below. "And the young boys and the young girls. Those aren't the people on the internet writing horrible things about people or whatever it is. And there's also a lot of really good people out there."