Etan Thomas Calls Caitlin Clark ‘The Veruca Salt of the WNBA’

The criticism surrounding Caitlin Clark has taken another unusual turn—this time with a comparison straight out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Former NBA player Etan Thomas ignited fresh debate over Clark's on-court demeanor after likening the Indiana Fever star to Veruca Salt, the famously spoiled child from Willy Wonka, arguing that Clark has become known as much for arguing with officials as she has for draining deep three-pointers. "Remember Veruca Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?" Thomas wrote on X. "That's how Caitlin Clark acts. Like a spoiled child who throws a tantrum every time she doesn't get her way."

He doubled down in a follow-up post, writing, "Be honest, this is a very good comparison of how Caitlin Clark has been acting on the court, and it is 100 percent the fault of all the people that are enabling her. Y'all created the Veruca Salt of the WNBA." The comments arrived after another emotional week for Clark, who picked up her sixth technical foul of the season while arguing a no-call during Indiana's game against the Golden State Valkyries. Just days earlier, television cameras caught Clark voicing her frustration to referee Gerda Gatling after believing she had been fouled on a drive to the basket.

"I got kneed right in the quad. That hurts. The ref can't miss that," Clark told reporters afterward. "Then I had to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. That's ridiculous. You can't miss calls like that." Clark's relationship with officials has become one of the defining storylines of her sophomore season. Fever coach Stephanie White previously accused referees of allowing "cheap shots" against Clark following the June 24 game against the Phoenix Mercury, while teammate Sophie Cunningham later claimed opponents were "definitely targeting" the All-Star guard. That same game led to Alyssa Thomas receiving a retroactive Flagrant 2 and one-game suspension after the league reviewed contact to Clark's throat.

Since then, the conversation has stretched far beyond basketball. Members of Congress have urged the WNBA to strengthen player protections, media personalities have debated whether Clark has become the league's undisputed face, and former NBA legends including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have weighed in on the broader discussion surrounding her place in the sport.