Over the past few years, the WNBA has skyrocketed in popularity. It isn’t just about what’s happening on the court. Similar to the NBA, fans can’t get enough of what their favorite players are wearing every night in the pregame tunnel. It isn't just the household names like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark attracting all of the attention either. It seems like the whole league is having fun giving fans a bit more of their personality before game time.

From trendy streetwear to chic womenswear, there are plenty of unique styles on display that are worthy of praise. Ahead of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, here are our picks for the top 10 best-dressed WNBA players right now.