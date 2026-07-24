Key Takeaways
- Aehad of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, this is our ranking of the 10 best-dressed players in the WNBA right now, spotlighting how tunnel fits and red-carpet looks have become a major part of the league’s culture boom.
- From rookies like Azzi Fudd to some of the faces of the league like Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson to veterans like Arike Ogunbowale and Skylar Diggins, the list breaks down each player’s signature lane—ranging from tailored power suits and chic womenswear to cozy streetwear and experimental accessories.
Over the past few years, the WNBA has skyrocketed in popularity. It isn’t just about what’s happening on the court. Similar to the NBA, fans can’t get enough of what their favorite players are wearing every night in the pregame tunnel. It isn't just the household names like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark attracting all of the attention either. It seems like the whole league is having fun giving fans a bit more of their personality before game time.
From trendy streetwear to chic womenswear, there are plenty of unique styles on display that are worthy of praise. Ahead of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, here are our picks for the top 10 best-dressed WNBA players right now.
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Azzi Fudd
Team: Dallas Wings
It’s only her rookie season, but Azzi Fudd has already established herself as one of the most stylish players in the W. The biggest reason is her versatility. She can pull off formal looks like her sequined Coach gown on draft night just as easily as she can rock something more casual. Sometimes that’s distressed denim and a plaid blazer. Fudd also changes up her hair between curly up dos and longer styles. The rookie’s willingness to experiment with her style will keep her in the best dressed conversation as her career progresses.
Courtney Williams
Team: Minnesota Lynx
While she is often seen beside her StudBudz counterpart and Minnesota Lynx teammate, Natisha Hiedeman, Courtney Williams more than holds her own in the style department. She favors more masculine silhouettes like tailored suits, baggy jeans, and cropped work shirts. She also always sprinkles in standout pieces from top streetwear labels, like Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s or a varsity jacket by Joe Freshgoods. Her buzzcut, always switching between vibrant colors, is another signature element of Williams’ look that makes it so memorable.
Isabelle Harrison
Team: Toronto Tempo
The 10-year WNBA veteran has been one of the league’s most fashionable players for years. While streetwear silhouettes dominate many of the pregame tunnels in the WNBA today, Harrison’s favors more traditionally feminine silhouettes for most of her tunnel walks. Think pink tweed sets, brown suits, or polka dot sets. She also loves a bold accessory. She ties every look together with a colorful pair of heels or designer bag.
Natasha Cloud
Team: Chicago Sky
T. Cloud’s status as one of the flyest in the league is not up for debate. She has always stayed true to her personal style and that authenticity shows. Her looks are consistently clean and minimal. Cropped button-ups, baggy denim, pleated pants, and an elite pair of kicks are her uniform. Cloud never looks like she’s trying too hard, but always shows up looking fly. Her outfits are timeless.
A'ja Wilson
Team: Las Vegas Aces
From the red carpet to the tunnel, Wilson is a certified star. We’ve watched her dominate the league for years and continuously up her off-court style along the way. She strikes a perfect balance between sporty and sexy. Some days it's a sweatsuit. Other days it's a stunning gown and heels. And when she’s feeling playful, you might catch her in a jersey and a durag.
Wilson’s stats speak for themselves. She's arguably the best all-around player in the WNBA. Her looks in the tunnel and beyond show just as much range.
Skylar Diggins
Team: Chicago Sky
Diggins is a seasoned vet. She was getting fits off before all of the new eyeballs that have tuned into the W over the past few seasons. A decade-plus into her career, she’s shown no signs of slowing down. From tailored suits to detailed blouses and leather skirts, Diggins means business. While many players opt for flashier streetwear, she’s always kept things more classic and professional. She knows what works for her own personal style and doesn’t stray too far away from it. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Paige Bueckers
Team: Dallas Wings
It’s only her second season, but Bueckers has taken the WNBA by storm already. And it isn’t just about her stellar play on the court. She’s also quickly established herself as one of the most stylish players in the entire league. She's hit the tunnel in custom looks by legends like Dapper Dan, appeared in campaigns for Coach, and even hit the Met Gala steps.
Jerseys are some of her favorite pieces. We've seen her show off a deep collection that has ranged from Supreme knit soccer tops to striped Kith rugby sweaters. Polos, leather jackets, and colorful knits are also all in the mix. No matter what it is, it feels authentic to her. That’s what makes her style so good.
Arike Ogunbowale
Team: Dallas Wings
Ogunbowale is one of the best WNBA players in the league. She is also one of the best-dressed athletes, period. Her diverse closet ranges from cozy sweatsuits or to bold leather looks. She experiments with various colors and textures, which is always welcome in a world of minimalist designs and earth-toned items. Ogunbowale also knows how to play with accessories well. She will often accentuate her looks with a bucket hat or a bandana. There are plenty of huge stars dominating the WNBA headlines these days. Don’t sleep on Ogunbowale. She deserves her flowers, on and off the court.
Cameron Brink
Team: Los Angeles Sparks
It’s business as usual when it comes to Brink’s style. Since she’s entered the league, she’s immediately been a top star. Tailored suits, high heels, and mini skirts worn effortlessly have made Brink a standout in the WNBA tunnel. Despite an knee injury that sidelined her in her rookie season, she continued to serve looks. Whether she’s going for professional, sporty, or chic, Brink just gets it.
Angel Reese
Team: Atlanta Dream
Reese is one of the biggest stars in the W. She’s quickly been able to parlay that into multiple opportunities in fashion. We've seen her front row at luxury fashion shows and even attend the exclusive Met Gala in custom designer looks. On game days, she's shown off her versatility by effortlessly flipping between casual streetwear ensembles that incorporate camo shorts and throwback jerseys, and more form-fitting dresses and tailored sets. Her handbags are also always on point. They've ranged from vintage Louis Vuitton to the ultra-coveted Birkin. Reese is one of the biggest athletes on the planet right now. Her fashion sense is a big part of it.