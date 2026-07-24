As the 2026 WNBA season gears up for its final stretch ahead of the 2026 playoffs, the betting landscape for the WNBA Championship has seen several noteworthy shifts. While the Minnesota Lynx have emerged as the clear favorite thanks to a 22-6 record at the All-Star break, 2.5 games clear of the Golden State Valkyries, there’s an interesting case to be made for several teams currently in the playoff mix.

Obviously, the bulk of the favorites sit near the top of the standings. However, there are a few noteworthy teams considered as top contenders, or even great sleeper options. We’re going to break them down by looking at the latest WNBA title odds from Fanatics.

The Top Contenders: Lynx, Aces and Liberty

Minnesota Lynx (+120)

The Lynx have taken complete control of the championship futures board, emerging as the clear-cut favorites, and for good reason. Despite star Napheesa Collier missing the bulk of the first half of the season recovering from ankle surgery, Minnesota dominated behind Rookie of the Year favorite Olivia Miles and veteran scorer Kayla McBride. With Collier back and healthy, the Lynx possess the league’s most potent two-way roster.

Las Vegas Aces (+325)

The defending champions remain a legitimate threat to claim another title, and a roster with talent from top-to-bottom is an obvious reason why. Behind MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson, who’s averaging 26.1 points per game, Las Vegas boasts a perfect mixture of big-game experience and talent both inside and on the perimeter. Paired with Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, the Aces' core easily justifies its +325 odds.

New York Liberty (+600)

It’s been a brutal season from an injury standpoint for the Liberty. However, they still hold the third-best odds to win the title. When completely healthy, the Liberty have a case that they’re as good as any team in the league. Led by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Satou Sabally, the firepower is undeniable. The most interesting part of the Liberty’s outlook is that they currently hold just a 15-12 record, seventh-best in the WNBA.