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Trill Burgers Teams Up with My Hero Academia for 10th Anniversary Celebration
Pop Culture

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
IShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Backflips at In-N-Out After Biting Into 'Best Burger in America'

Speed showed his excitement for the Paul Giamatti-approved burger chain by hitting a backflip inside the restaurant.

Trace William Cowen295 days ago
iLoveMakonnen.
Music

iLoveMakonnen Addresses Viral Video of Him Working in Kitchen: ‘Why Are You Shaming Me’

"Everyone shared the clip, but nobody reached out to hear the story behind it."

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago
A McDonald's drive-thru sign with the iconic yellow arches against a clear blue sky.
Pop Culture

Massive McDonald's Food Fight Occurs Between Customers and Staff in Amsterdam

Absolute chaos ensued due to an order being wrong.

Trey Alston543 days ago
Two men, one in a red jacket and cap, the other in a black and blue tracksuit, stand outside a fast-food restaurant named Flams. They are eating
Music

Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" Video Reportedly Causes 40 Percent Sales Spike for Tam’s Burgers

Kendrick has shown love for the Compton restaurant throughout his career, including in a 2012 Complex interview.

Trace William Cowen739 days ago
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Person sitting on a rooftop within a red circle, indicating focus on the individual
Life

Video Shows Man in Pursuit of Ultimate Leisure Enjoying Nude Bath Atop Burger King

Nothing inspires impromptu, heights-defying nudity quite like a finely flame-grilled beef patty.

Trace William Cowen863 days ago
Pop Culture

Paul Giamatti Pulled Up to In-N-Out With His Golden Globe

The actor took home the award for his role in 'The Holdovers,' but only once he'd taken it out for dinner first.

tara mahadevan922 days ago
Life

Burger King Facing Lawsuit for Allegedly Making Whopper Look Bigger in Ads

Customers filed a proposed class action lawsuit that claimed Burger King's in-store signs make the Whopper appear 35 percent larger than the real deal.

Joe Price1053 days ago
mrbeast is pictured with thumbs up
Pop Culture

MrBeast Sues Company Behind Burger Brand Over Allegedly ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Inedible’ Food, Company Responds (UPDATE)

According to MrBeast's complaint, the brand has received "thousands" of negative reviews since its launch.

Trace William Cowen1082 days ago
Life

Burger King Thailand Introduces Burger With Unlimited Patties, Food Influencer Orders 100

The launch of the burger comes weeks after the Thai version of the chain launched a burger containing 20 slices of American cheese and no meat.

Joe Price1088 days ago
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Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in 1997
Pop Culture

PETA Asks Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to Go Vegan in 'Good Burger 2'

With a sequel to Nickelodeon's hit '90s comedy 'Good Burger' in the works, PETA is asking Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to consider going vegan.

Brad Callas1213 days ago
shake shack burger and fries
Life

Shake Shack To Open First Canadian Location in 2024, Plans 35 Locations by 2035

In 2024, the American burger chain will open its first Canadian location in Toronto with plans to expand to 35 locations in the country by 2035.

Louis Pavlakos1214 days ago
McDonalds Canada chicken big mac
Life

New Chicken Big Mac at Canadian McDonald's Created By Toronto Chef, Took 2 Years

A Canadian chef took two years creating and perfecting the new McDonald's Chicken Big Mac, according to a new interview. The Big Mac drops March 7.

Louis Pavlakos1234 days ago
Lil Wayne performs during the pre-Grammys Gala
Music

Lil Wayne Talks Not Eating Fast Food Since He Was 19 and Never Working Out: 'I Can’t Lift a Weight'

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lil Wayne talked about having a personal chef since 19 and said he doesn't workout: "I can’t lift a weight."

Brad Callas1239 days ago
Offset and Cardi B at the Grammys
Style

Cardi B and Offset's McDonald’s Merch Line Is Here

Cardi B and Offset have dropped their McDonald's merchandise line to celebrate their new meal, which arrived just in time for Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.

taramhdvn1248 days ago
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Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Gives Promising Update on 'Good Burger 2'

25 years after the release of the iconic Nickelodeon comedy 'Good Burger,' Kenan Thompson has given a promising update on its long-awaited sequel.

Brad Callas1362 days ago
Kingsford Preserve the Pit Ep 1 Thumb
Pop Culture

Watch Three Pitmasters Relish Over the Importance of Black Barbecue Culture

Last year, Kingsford showed they were fully invested in Black barbecue culture by announcing their Preserve the Pit® fellowship. Now, they're back for year two!

Amber McKynzie1444 days ago
Mcdonald's new logo in Russia
Life

Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Shares New Logo Following Company's Exit Amid Ukraine Invasion

Just weeks after McDonald's announced it would exit Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, the new logo for the re-branding has been unveiled.

Brad Callas1499 days ago

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