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Pop Culture

Watch Cardi B and Keith Lee Sample Some Burgers Together

Cardi B and Keith Lee chowed down on some Easy Street Burgers in Los Angeles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams851 days ago
Person sitting on a rooftop within a red circle, indicating focus on the individual
Life

Video Shows Man in Pursuit of Ultimate Leisure Enjoying Nude Bath Atop Burger King

Nothing inspires impromptu, heights-defying nudity quite like a finely flame-grilled beef patty.

Trace William Cowen862 days ago
Pop Culture

Trill Burgers Chef Mike Pham Talks Drake Co-Sign: 'It's A Dream Come True'

Pham talked to Complex Canada about the encounter at ComplexCon 2023.

Erik Leijon968 days ago
mrbeast is pictured with thumbs up
Pop Culture

MrBeast Sues Company Behind Burger Brand Over Allegedly ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Inedible’ Food, Company Responds (UPDATE)

According to MrBeast's complaint, the brand has received "thousands" of negative reviews since its launch.

Trace William Cowen1081 days ago
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shake shack burger and fries
Life

Shake Shack To Open First Canadian Location in 2024, Plans 35 Locations by 2035

In 2024, the American burger chain will open its first Canadian location in Toronto with plans to expand to 35 locations in the country by 2035.

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
Burger King Faces Class Action Lawsuit
Life

Burger King Sued for Allegedly ‘Misleading’ Customers With Ads Exaggerating Size of Menu Items

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Burger King which alleges that the fast food chain misleads customers by exaggerating the size of its offerings.

Brad Callas1565 days ago
Burgers
Life

Fast Food Workers Arrested for Refusing to Give Police Free Burgers

The incident occurred last week at the Johnny &amp; Jugnu location in Lahore, Pakistan. Officials say the nine officers involved have since been suspended.

Joshua Espinoza1858 days ago
Vetements Burger
Style

Vetements Rolls Out Its Own Vegetarian Burger

The luxury brand has launched a fast food combo meal with logo-heavy sustainable packaging. The burger is available exclusively at KM20 in Moscow.

Joshua Espinoza1919 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Gives Away More Than $30,000 in Cash to Queens Burger King Employees

Watch a video clip of 50 Cent, alongside Jay Manzini, giving away more than $30,000 cash to Burger King employees at a drive-thru in Queens.

Gavin Evans2137 days ago
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shake
Life

Shake Shack to Return $10 Million COVID-19 Stimulus Loan Meant for Small Businesses

Financially speaking, Shake Shack isn't a "shack" at all.

Trace William Cowen2279 days ago
Burger King fries
Life

Wendy's Mercilessly Trolls Burger King Over Upcoming French Fry Burger

"When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef."

Gavin Evans2341 days ago
A McDonald's sign is seen on a restaurant on April 30, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Life

Florida Men Arrested After Pulling Gun on McDonald's Employee Who Gave Them Cold Burgers

The customer is always right unless he happens to use his second amendment right to get better service.

Xavier Hamilton2501 days ago
kenan kel
Pop Culture

Good Burger Pop-Up Opening in Los Angeles in July

The Good Burger pop-up will celebrate the reboot of Nickelodeon's 'All That.'

tara mahadevan2590 days ago
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