Paul Giamatti Pulled Up to In-N-Out With His Golden Globe

The 56-year-old won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in The Holdovers, beating out the formidable lineup of Nicolas Cage, Timothée Chalamet, Matt Damon, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Holdovers takes place in 1970 and follows Paul Hunham (Giamatti), an ill-tempered history teacher who works at a New England boarding school. One Christmas break, he’s given the task of looking after a group of students who don't have anywhere to go during the winter holidays.

Giamatti has previously been nominated for one Academy Award for Cinderella Man, and six total nominations at the Golden Globes, winning his third this year. He’s also won an Emmy award. He's previously appeared in My Best Friend’s Wedding, Saving Private Ryan, Saving Mr. Banks, Planet of the Apes, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Billions, Downton Abbey, and many more.