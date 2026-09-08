Latest Stories
20 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2023
These are Complex Canada’s picks for the artists to watch in 2023. It’s never been tougher to identify Canadian artists bubbling up, but the talent is there.
Toronto Artist Yung Yemi Links With Crown Royal to Redefine Royalty
Toronto-based Afro-Futuristic multi-disciplinary visual artist Adeyemi Adegbesan speaks on linking with Crown Royal to drop a limited-edition purple bag.
Chris Redd on Edmonton's 'Weird Vibe,' Therapy, and His New Show 'Bust Down'
The SNL comedian spoke with us about his beef with Edmonton, how therapy enhances his comedy, and how he hopes Canada will receive his new show 'Bust Down.'
Rising Mississauga Artist Luna Elle Is Beyond Her Years
16-year-old Luna Elle recently shared her EP L.O.V.E. She talked to us about the project, school, and her musical influences, and writing for older audiences.
Kofi on Going From Volleyball to Rapping, Protecting Afrobeats, and His New Album ‘Why Not?’
Toronto artist Kofi spoke with Complex Canada about his new album 'Why Not?,' his love of Afrobeats, and his past at UCLA as a volleyball player.
Amaal on Her Collab With Syd, 'Milly,' and Falling in Love Overnight
Amaal chatted with Complex Canada about her new EP Milly, balancing religion and sexuality, and her collaboration with Syd of The Internet fame.
How R.O.Z's Indie Canadian Label Signed an Unprecedented Deal With Sony Music West Africa
R.O.Z., co-founder of EMB Inc., talks to Complex Canada about the label's partnership with Sony Music West Africa and his friendship with Davido.