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Veracia Ankrah

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Buzzfeed's Next Top Junior Pop Culture Writer :)

Joined September 2019 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Canadian artists to watch 2023

20 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2023

These are Complex Canada’s picks for the artists to watch in 2023. It’s never been tougher to identify Canadian artists bubbling up, but the talent is there.

Veracia Ankrah1316 days ago
Toronto Afrofuturist artist Yung Yemi

Toronto Artist Yung Yemi Links With Crown Royal to Redefine Royalty

Toronto-based Afro-Futuristic multi-disciplinary visual artist Adeyemi Adegbesan speaks on linking with Crown Royal to drop a limited-edition purple bag.

Veracia Ankrah1494 days ago
Chris Redd in his new show Bust Down

Chris Redd on Edmonton's 'Weird Vibe,' Therapy, and His New Show 'Bust Down'

The SNL comedian spoke with us about his beef with Edmonton, how therapy enhances his comedy, and how he hopes Canada will receive his new show 'Bust Down.'

Veracia Ankrah1564 days ago
Mississauga singer Luna Elle

Rising Mississauga Artist Luna Elle Is Beyond Her Years

16-year-old Luna Elle recently shared her EP L.O.V.E. She talked to us about the project, school, and her musical influences, and writing for older audiences.

Veracia Ankrah1575 days ago
Artist Kofi

Kofi on Going From Volleyball to Rapping, Protecting Afrobeats, and His New Album ‘Why Not?’

Toronto artist Kofi spoke with Complex Canada about his new album 'Why Not?,' his love of Afrobeats, and his past at UCLA as a volleyball player.

Veracia Ankrah1581 days ago
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Amaal wearing a black and white geometric outfit, with black heels, sitting

Amaal on Her Collab With Syd, 'Milly,' and Falling in Love Overnight

Amaal chatted with Complex Canada about her new EP Milly, balancing religion and sexuality, and her collaboration with Syd of The Internet fame.

Veracia Ankrah1603 days ago
Roz wearing a white jacket, standing under palm trees

How R.O.Z's Indie Canadian Label Signed an Unprecedented Deal With Sony Music West Africa

R.O.Z., co-founder of EMB Inc., talks to Complex Canada about the label's partnership with Sony Music West Africa and his friendship with Davido.

Veracia Ankrah1607 days ago

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