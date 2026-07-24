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Eugene Mirman speaks at the "Bob's Burgers" panel during New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 11, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Bob's Burgers' Star Eugene Mirman Hospitalized After Fiery Car Accident

The voice actor and comedian was pulled from his vehicle in Bedford, New Hampshire, after the accident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams120 days ago
Actor Jay Johnston in the foreground and another man in a suit in the background at an indoor event
Pop Culture

Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges

Johnston was known for the role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated sitcom.

Alex Ocho752 days ago
Pop Culture

Eric Bauza Is The New Voice Of Jimmy Pesto On 'Bob's Burgers'

The Bugs Bunny voiceover actor did the voice of Bob's nemesis on last night's episode.

Erik Leijon997 days ago
Pop Culture

'Bob's Burgers' Actor Jay Johnston Arrested Over Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Johnston voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the popular animated TV series.

Jose Martinez1149 days ago
Jay Johnston attends an evening with "The Sarah Silverman Program"
Pop Culture

'Bob's Burgers' Voice Actor Reportedly Banned Over Capitol Riot Involvement

In March, the FBI tweeted a photo of a man who many believed looked like the actor, in an effort to find “information on people who took part in the violence."

Brenton Blanchet1685 days ago
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Deadpool cosplayer
Pop Culture

'Deadpool 3' Signs 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen Script

'Deadpool 3' has signed sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to write a script for the first installment under the Disney umbrella.

Alex Galbraith2078 days ago
'Family Guy'
Pop Culture

Fox Reportedly Developing 'Family Guy' Film With Live Action and Animated Elements

A new report by the Wall Street Journal confirms Fox is developing a half live-action, half animated 'Family Guy' movie. The studio is also working on 'The Simpsons' sequel as well as the previously announced 'Bob's Burger' film.

Joshua Espinoza2911 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Bob's Burgers' Writers Join Sony's '21 Jump Street' Dual-Track Development

Sony is developing the project using the dual-track development, in which two separate scripts are commissioned.

Trace William Cowen4070 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Kristen Schaal Goes Wild in This Cut Sex Scene from "Last Man on Earth"

Btw, she voices "Louise" on "Bob's Burgers."

Debbie Encalada4161 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

We Talked to the Cast of "Bob's Burgers" About What They Really Think of "Family Guy"

We talk to the cast of "Bob's Burgers" about the new season, "Family Guy," and getting asked to do their voices.

Nathan Reese4288 days ago
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