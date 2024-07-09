Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" Video Reportedly Causes 40 Percent Sales Spike for Tam’s Burgers

Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" video has reportedly led to a significant boom in business for Tam’s Burgers No. 21.

Monday, TMZ shared a piece citing Tam’s Burgers manager Lauro Hernandez and his son, Bryan Noe, as crediting the recent video rollout with a spike in customers as high as 40 percent. Specifically, the Compton area eatery is said to have seen a slew of newcomers ordering the same item Kendrick is said to be fond of at the longstanding spot, i.e. the bacon cheeseburger.

The video arrived on July 4, serving as both a celebration of the Drake-dissing track's sustaining charts success and further confirmation that said success seems poised to continue for the foreseeable future. In the video, Kendrick and Mustard are seen paying Tam's a visit, with the restaurant's logo prominently featured.

Tam's is notably no stranger to global media attention. Kendrick himself has shown love for the spot prior to "Not Like Us" and is said to still frequent the establishment, the logo for which was recreated for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in 2022. Performers that year included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, and Kendrick.

Way back in 2012, Kendrick shouted out Tam's during a conversation with Complex, like so:

Everybody loves In-N-Out, but it's a very clean-cut burger. Tam's is street-sloppy, burgers and shakes. It's a chain, but it's still hood.

As of this writing, the "Not Like Us" video, directed by Dave Free and Kendrick, is nearing 40 million views. Folded into the viewing experience are numerous references to Kendrick and Drake's headlines-dominating beef, as seen in this breakdown.