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Bunnie Xo Says 'People Just Have No Respect' About Her IVF Journey
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Says ‘People Just Have No Respect’ for Her IVF Journey

The podcast host reveals how IVF weight gain, body shaming, and brutal internet comments collided as she and Jelly Roll tried to start a family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Pop Culture

Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Bunnie Xo is Drowning Her Jelly Roll Divorce Sorrows in Dylan Wolf's Face
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Spotted Kissing Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll’s Bar After Divorce Bombshell

Caught kissing at Jelly Roll's own Nashville bar, Bunnie and the Netflix star got people talking just weeks after her split from the country singer became public.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
(L-R) Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll.
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Jokes Her Marriage to Jelly Roll Was Like a '10-Year Bid' in Prison

She cracked the quip while reading thirsty DMs on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, one week after her husband's divorce filing was made public.

Mark Elibert22 days ago
Bunnie Xo's Ex-Husband, Frank Lombardo, Shoots His Shot Amid Jelly Roll Divorce
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo’s Ex Frankie Lombardo Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' After Jelly Roll Split

Inside Frankie Lombardo’s bold confession, daily talks with Bunnie and why he says their love story still has 'unfinished business' after Jelly Roll’s split.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
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No, Bunnie Xo is Not Dating Nickelback Lead Singer Chad Kroeger
Pop Culture

No, Bunnie Xo Is Not Dating Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger

Bunnie Xo breaks down how one backstage clip with Chad Kroeger spiraled into a viral dating rumor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Bunnie Xo Appears On SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Responds to Jelly Roll Divorce, Says They Are Still Having a Baby

On the June 18 episode of her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Bunnie Xo opened up about the divorce, a painful IVF journey, and plans to co-parent with her ex.

Jade Gomez29 days ago
(L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.
Music

Bunnie Xo Teases 'Dumb Blonde' Podcast Episode on Jelly Roll Divorce

After lip-syncing to one of her husband's songs on TikTok, the podcast host looks like she might be ready to share her side of the story regarding their split.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Jelly Roll Wipes Bunnie Xo's Handle From Instagram Bio After Divorce Filing

Jelly Roll's divorce filing became public this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
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2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Music

Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Slams Public Interest in Divorce: 'I Am Disgusted'

Bailee Ann DeFord posted a TikTok Story blasting attention to the divorce.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll at the Pre-Grammy Gala on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jelly Roll’s ‘Weight Loss Update’ Amid Bunnie Xo Divorce News Took a Turn in the Comments

The singer wanted to talk protein shakes. Fans wanted to talk about the woman who stood by him before the fame.

Maggie Ekberg32 days ago
The 51st CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium
Pop Culture

Aubrey O'Day Sends Support to Bunnie XO After Jelly Roll Divorce News

The former Danity Kane member wants Bunnie XO to know that she's got support during her divorce.

Abel Shifferaw32 days ago
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic Tour in Nashville, Tennessee at James K. Polk Theater on February 22, 2026.
Pop Culture

Bunnie XO Posts Lingerie Pic Amid Jelly Roll Divorce: 'Getting Her Sparkle Back'

Bunnie XO shared a photo of herself in lingerie captioned "She's getting her sparkle back" hours before Jelly Roll's divorce filing became public.

Joe Price32 days ago

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