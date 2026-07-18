Bunnie Xo Shows Off New Home Following Jelly Roll Divorce Announcement

The former sex worker and Dumb Blonde host, rumored to be dating Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf, has finalized her divorce from Jelly Roll, who publicly emphasized their ongoing friendship while she later likened their 10-year marriage to a prison sentence and said the split was not truly mutual.

Bunnie Xo is stepping into solo homeownership after her split from Jelly Roll, showing off a new house with a luxe master suite, shoe closet, makeup room, wellness space, and outdoor shower in an Instagram reel guided by friend Matt Matthews.

Bunnie Xo, the estranged wife of Jelly Roll, has begun a new chapter of solo homeownership after the announcement of her pending divorce from the country rocker. On Friday (July 17), the podcaster posted an Instagram reel giving followers a peek of her new residence, which was guided by her friend, Matt Matthews. Included in the home is a master bedroom, shoe closet, makeup room, wellness space and outdoor shower, all which Matthews marvelled over. Bunnie, who married Jelly Roll in 2016, is rumored to be dating Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf after the two were spotted canoodling at Nashville bar Goodnight Nashville, which is owned by the three-time Grammy winner.

The bombshell news about Bunnie and Jelly Roll's split was announced last month after it was reported that the "Hands Up" artist had filed for a divorce back in May. During a concert in June, Jelly Roll spoke on the divorce by proclaiming that neither party cheated and that he plans to remain "best friends" with Bunnie. "Thank you for those 10 years; they were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship, and 20 beyond that," said the musician.

Bunnie, however, dished out some subtle shade about her former spouse on a late-June episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, where she compared their marriage to a 10-year prison bid. The former sex worker also detailed that during an intense disagreement, she told Jelly Roll to file the divorce papers, which he obliged to. "Was I blindsided? And was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual," she said. "Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration."

As TMZ reports, the divorce has been finalized with a settlement as of Friday (July 17), although details regarding their split property are confidential. The couple did not share children together, although Jelly Roll has two children from previous relationships.